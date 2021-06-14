Starfield Wins Teaser and Arrives in November 2022

Starfield: Today (14), during the presentation of Microsoft + Bethesda at E3 2021, the long-awaited and mysterious Starfield won a trailer and will arrive on November 11th in 2022. Check it out below:
It's the first all-new universe from @BethesdaStudios in 25 years. Ready?@StarfieldGame is coming exclusively to Xbox and you can #PlayDayOne with @XboxGamePass | #XboxBethesda
Starfield was developed on a new engine, will have custom character creation, will pass hundreds of years into the future and ‘answer the greatest mystery of mankind’.
#STARFIELD – Some additional details:
-Custom character creator
-Takes place hundreds of years in the future
-Built on the "all-new Creation Engine 2"
-"Answer humanity's greatest mystery"#XboxBethesda #E32021
The game will be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PC and will arrive on launch day on Xbox Game Pass.