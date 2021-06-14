Starfield Wins Teaser and Arrives in November 2022

Starfield: Today (14), during the presentation of Microsoft + Bethesda at E3 2021, the long-awaited and mysterious Starfield won a trailer and will arrive on November 11th in 2022. Check it out below:

Starfield was developed on a new engine, will have custom character creation, will pass hundreds of years into the future and ‘answer the greatest mystery of mankind’.

#STARFIELD – Some additional details: -Custom character creator

-Takes place hundreds of years in the future

-Built on the "all-new Creation Engine 2"

-"Answer humanity's greatest mystery"#XboxBethesda #E32021 pic.twitter.com/IIfnXOZZC3 — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) June 13, 2021

The game will be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PC and will arrive on launch day on Xbox Game Pass.