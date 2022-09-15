Starfield should include alien companion animals

The upcoming Bethesda Starfield game promises a lot of intergalactic exploration, and it’s much more fun when there’s a satellite in tow. The developer has already introduced Vasco of Starfield, a charming companion robot, but there is still plenty of room for more interesting followers. First, Bethesda should consider including unique companion animals in the new IP, as they have been a staple in past games.

Animal followers in Bethesda games are ideal for players who need companion-related amenities without human interaction. In Skyrim and Fallout 4, there were cute dogs like Miko and the Dog that followed the player wherever he went and didn’t worry about their actions. Starfield may well benefit from the introduction of such a system. Although this new IP has great potential for unique followers of alien animals.

Potential companion animals of Starfield

Starfield is likely to have human satellites, as well as companion robots similar to Vasco. The game may also feature humanoid alien companions, but it depends on the alien races that Bethesda decides to include. Now, what should be included in the game is a lot of followers of extraterrestrial animals, each with their own special abilities. These potential pets can be scattered across more than 1000 Starfield planets, they can be hired after a small quest or even during the passage of the main quest chain of the game.

Since Starfield has such a huge setting, the developer is free to introduce all kinds of animal friends – from space dogs, similar to Rex from Fallout: New Vegas, to huge bipedal beasts, such as troll followers from the Skyrim Dawnguard DLC. And even then there are more possibilities. Starfield can allow players to hire shape-shifting creatures, such as the Mimic from Prey. He can also introduce advanced mechanical animals like those in Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West.

It’s easy to justify the existence of even the most unearthly creatures in Starfield, especially considering the scale of the game world. Because of this, players are less likely to doubt the game if they stumble upon even the most alien creatures in their travels. After all, this is a huge universe. Experienced travelers should not be surprised by the discovery of various forms of life throughout the galaxy. It just so happens that some of these creatures are friendly.

To add appeal to these alien animal followers, the game can give them unique attack patterns. This contrasts with the companions in series such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, where most of them attacked in a similar way. The former mostly revolved around bows and melee weapons. Meanwhile, the latter focused mainly on the firefight with some melee attacks. However, Starfield can change the situation.

For example, some of the animal followers in Starfield may specialize in stealth and have the ability to disguise themselves in battle. This then allows the player to use the bait while his pet sneaks up on distracted enemies. Other unique abilities may include healing friendly groups, firing explosive projectiles, and more. The game can also give these animals non-combat abilities, such as hunting for ammunition or searching for a certain item.

Overall, Bethesda has great potential to produce some of the most unique and outrageous animal followers that Bethesda IP addresses have ever seen. They will definitely be far from the much more tame pets of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. However, nothing is known about Starfield’s potential companions yet, so the community will have to wait a little longer before they find out who (or what) He can also join them on their journey through the stars.

Starfield will be released in 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.