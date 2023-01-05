Starfield was mentioned a few years before it was announced, but now it seems to be within reach. There is very little time left before the launch, so it’s time to find out all the interesting information that we have already heard about the game.

Starting at E3 2021, Bethesda is getting news and updates about the game, and slowly but surely the stars are starting to add up, and we’re starting to learn more about what Starfield has in store for us when we get our hands on it. when it starts.

If Skyrim seemed too simple to you, don’t worry: Bethesda calls Starfield “a little more hardcore role-playing game.” “Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award—winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4,” the official website says. “In this next-generation role-playing game set among the stars, create any character and explore it with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to solve humanity’s greatest mystery.”

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about Starfield:

Latest news

Starfield director Todd Howard says the main plot will last 30-40 hours.

The “Star Field” will allow players to visit and explore more than 1,000 planets.

Bethesda postponed Starfield and Redfall for 2023

Developer Starfield hints that players will be able to explore space on their own

Starfield Release Date

If you are looking forward to the release of Starfield, then there is good news: it will be released at the end of this year. Bethesda clarified that Starfield will now be launched “in the first half of 2023.”

Bethesda recently confirmed this. An update was made on the Starfield support page on the official website, which doubled the release window.

An update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6 — Bethesda (@bethesda) May 12, 2022

Will there be a Starfield on the PS5?

Unfortunately, for PlayStation fans who are wondering if Starfield will be released on the PS5, the answer is no. In August last year, the general manager of Microsoft Studios, Aaron Greenburg, shared that the exclusivity of Starfield has not gone away, and the game “is not a temporary exclusive.”

“Starfield will launch exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. Game Pass subscribers will be able to play it from the very first day, as well as on Xbox and PC. I know we’ve said all this before, and none of it has changed and won’t change,” Greenburg added.

Starfield is already available for pre-order for £59.99. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, which means that anyone with a subscription to the service will be able to play it without buying it for the full price.

Starfield unveiled a trailer and concept art

During the long-awaited Microsoft and Bethesda showcase at E3, the first official Starfield trailer was presented. Unfortunately, it was not possible to find gameplay frames — everything is “on the engine”.

Gameplay

On the positive side, it won’t be long until some normal Starfield gameplay appears. As part of the Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA), Todd Howard from Bethesda shared that fans will see the Starfield gameplay for the first time in the summer of 2022.

“We prefer to just show it what’s going to happen [in the summer of 2022],” Howard said. “We are pleased with the improvements we have been able to make, some of which you can see in the trailer filmed in the game.”

In the end, it turned out to be true, and in June 2022, a huge piece of gameplay was shown. You can watch it below:

Back in November 2021, Bethesda shared a lot of concept art that fans could immerse themselves in, as well as a live performance of the main theme of the game.

What is Starfield?

According to Bethesda, Starfield is a new generation role—playing game with a sci-fi setting.

In February 2022, Bethesda shared that Starfield was created with the theme of “NASA-punk” in mind, and lead artist Istvan Peli said that the design team “wanted to take a very realistic look” at the sci-fi genre, and the resulting universe is “more mundane and understandable” than typical sci-fi works.

During an interview with The Washington Post, Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard called the game’s title “similar to Skyrim in space.” “For me, Starfield is a Han Solo simulator,” Bethesda Managing director Ashley Cheng said. “Get on a ship, explore the galaxy, do fun things.”

“We like to put you in a world where we don’t drag you by the nose and tell you that you have to do X, Y and Z, and that it’s OK if you want to test [the boundaries of the game],” Howard told The Telegraph.

Of the other people with whom Starfield players will share the world, in October 2021 Bethesda shared many details of the backstory of the universe and all the factions that will inhabit it.

“You know, can I read this book? Can I pick this up? Can I do this? What if I do this? What if I do this? And the game often says yes.

That’s all we know about Starfield at the moment. To learn more about the upcoming games, be sure to check out our article about the 12 games 20223 that you are looking forward to.