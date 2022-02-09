Starfield: Phil Spencer Wants It To Be Bethesda’s “Most Played Title”

Starfield: Scheduled for November, the new Bethesda and Todd Howard seeks to take those elements that Fallout and The Elder Scrolls fans fell in love with. Starfield is called to become the great premiere of the end of 2022 in the Xbox ecosystem. What will be the first major blockbuster from Bethesda Game Studios as part of Microsoft Gaming with Todd Howard still has many months to go to complete this long development. Not surprisingly, Phil Spencer wants it to become Bethesda’s most played video game to date when it launches.

In a recent meeting with Axios, a medium directed by the journalist Stephen Totilo, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming and head of Xbox has recognized the special care they are placing in this work, which will not settle for being a great title or a The Elder Scrolls “in space,” but much more than that. “When I look at the teams, when Todd and I talk about Starfield, it’s like, ‘How do we make sure this is the most played Todd Howard game? “, Explain.

On the path of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon: Phil Spencer wants to aspire to those numbers

Phil Spencer acknowledges being “delighted” with the numbers of Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, whose day one availability on Xbox Game Pass and the emerging number of users who arrive in one way or another to the Xbox ecosystem have allowed both productions to debut with records of players. For more information, Forza Horizon 5 already has more than 15 million players and Halo Infinite more than 20 million players… in a matter of weeks.

Those are the mirrors in which you want to look at Starfield, which will be released on November 11, 2022 exclusively for Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows 10 PC. Forza and Halo “are the most played games of those sagas because we made them available on more screens than ever, through more business models than ever.” More access options and more platforms, conditions that can lead Starfield to a triumphant premiere.

Judging by its development, Bethesda acknowledged last December that it has made “tremendous” progress and no delays are expected. Soon we will be able to see it again in motion. Meanwhile, we remember that it will not be short on production values: it will be completely localized to Spanish, both in texts and voices.