Starfield: New video Showcases More Of The Game’s Design And Ambitions

Starfield: Bethesda continues at its pace of promoting Starfield, in which the producer is always distributing some news about the game, but at the same time always showing very little to keep the mystery. This time, we have a video a little longer, called The Endless Pursuit, and with the participation of Todd Howard himself, game director and stamped name in the games industry.

Accompanying the video, we also had the disclosure of new concept arts, showing some of the scenarios that players will have the chance to visit in the Starfield universe.

#Starfield | "The Endless Pursuit" Video Bethesda Game Studios talks about the grounded design and ambitions of the game. Link: https://t.co/cSmJOuqKpj New Concept Art pic.twitter.com/q3ZFkaAww9 — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) November 30, 2021

The game’s developers comment on the careful development of Starfield. They talk a lot about the importance of creating a sense of realism in the game, in addition to the attention they are giving in the creation of missions, so that the player has a sense of pride and satisfaction when carrying out the different activities in the game.

Todd Howard even makes a mysterious little comment about the gaming experience. He says it’s interesting to create a feeling in the player of entering the game for the first time, a certain wonder, a feeling of discovery. He claims that Starfield has two such moments.