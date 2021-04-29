Starfield May Soon be Revealed As Xbox Exclusive [rumor]

Starfield: In the past few days, a number of rumors have been released about the launch of Starfield, the next AAA to be announced by Bethesda. According to copyright information, the game will arrive on consoles and PCs in 2021, scheduled for some date at the end of the year.

Revealed as an ambitious game, Starfield still has a lot of information hidden by Bethesda, and rumors shared on social media speak more for the title than the company itself. Fortunately, a new report appears to reinforce the game’s arrival in this year 2021, and indicates that an announcement may be closer than we imagined.

According to a tweet published by insider MrMattyPlays, responsible for leaking other relevant information about Bethesda, a copyright registration was carried out by Zenimax Media, showing that the game – under development – in fact has a reservation scheduled for 2021. According to the Klobrille user, this occurs “when the work is made available to the public without restrictions”.

“Finally, for my own sanity. Delays are always possible. This may be a 2022 game, but I’m speculating that Xbox wants to keep its foot on the gas this year and launch it. We’ll see, but I’m excited anyway” , concludes Matt on the thread.

Exclusive to Xbox and PC?

So far, nothing has been confirmed about the platforms that will be compatible with Starfield, but rumors suggest that the title will be Bethesda’s first big name that will be released as Xbox and PC exclusive, as unlike Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, none agreement with Sony was made official during or before Microsoft’s acquisition of Zenimax.

In a recent podcast published by Xbox Two, host Rand Al Thor commented that the title is being developed as “100% exclusive to Xbox” and is at the end of the production cycle. “The game is basically finished – it’s in bug-fix mode now, much like Halo Infinite, and it would be a big plus for Game Pass and Xbox if Halo and Starfield could be released this fall.”

Finally, all of this information should be treated as rumors until there is an official announcement by Microsoft.

What do you think of the rumors? Will we see more of Starfield soon? Leave your answer in the comments.