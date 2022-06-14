Starfield includes more hand-crafted content than any Bethesda game, along with procedural Galaxy

Among the huge amount of new information about Starfield from Xbox-Bethesda, probably the most discussed detail was Todd Howard’s announcement that the upcoming sci-fi RPG will include 1,000 fully explorable planets. Howard has now told IGN more about the game’s approach to procedural generation, what it offers, and assured us that players can ignore them in favor of a huge amount of completely hand-crafted content if they want.

In an interview with IGN, Howard addressed the violent reaction to the news about the Starfield space being explored on a large scale: “We understand perfectly well that you throw this [information] out towards the end, people will ask, “What did you just say?” And then they will have a lot of questions [about] how it works.”

Although Howard says that in the future the team will offer to study in detail exactly how this content was created and how it feels in action, he invited us to look into the reflections around it, focusing on a single philosophy: “We’re trying to say, yes, as much as we want.”

“We do a lot of procedural generation [at Starfield], but I’d like to remember that we’ve always done it,” Howard explained. “This is a big part of Skyrim in terms of quests and some of the other things we do. We create the landscape using procedural systems, so we’ve always been working on it. [The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall] a lot in terms of gameplay. And we were developing some procedural technologies and making some prototypes, and with Starfield it really started to come to mind, and we think we can do it.”

Although he didn’t go into details, Howard stressed that Starfield’s procedural generation is robust enough to handle the huge variety needed to create planets for 100 solar systems.:

“So it all starts with: Can you at least portray it visually? You know, the planet. And the planet itself, if you think about it in the concept of the game, only one planet is infinitely large, if you’re going to do it this way, when you’re dealing with such a scale and procedural systems, the difference is between, say, one planet that has some variations and a hundred or a thousand planets, in fact, is not. a big leap, if it makes sense—if you have good systems working for it.”

“If people want to do what they are used to in our games, follow the main quest and go through the quest chains, you will see what you expect from us.”

But what Howard seems particularly clear is that there is a “golden path” (or perhaps a “golden highway”) through Starfield, which is a complete, hand-crafted RPG by Bethesda fans, and he stresses that the team has created more handmade content than ever before, in his giant procedural galaxy:

“I should also add that we’ve done more manual work in this game in terms of content than in any other game we’ve ever done. just want to do what they are used to in our games, and follow the main quest, and complete the quest chains, you will see what you expect from us. “Well, I’m just going to wander around this planet and there’s going to be some gameplay, some random content and stuff like that.” Something like a Daggerfall if you go back.”

Again, the philosophy here is to tell the player “yes”, allow him to do workarounds in areas that designers could never fill, and provide something there, even if it is not part of the main game. .

“We also try to let you know what [this procedural content] is. So, if you look at space, you know that there are a lot of ice balls in space, so that was one of our main considerations when developing this game. it sounds like this: “What’s interesting about an ice ball?” And sometimes it’s OK if the ice balls aren’t like that – that’s what it is. We’d rather have them and tell you, “Hey, you can land on this.” Here are the resources, you can study them, and then you can land and spend ten minutes there and say, “OK, now I’m going to leave and go back to another planet that has all this other content, and I’m going to follow this quest line.

“That’s why we speak quite carefully: “That’s where the fun is, that’s the content,” but still we say “yes” to the player and “You want to land on this strange planet, check it out and build it.” an outpost, and live your life there, and watch the sunset, because you like the view of the moon there? Go ahead.” We like it.”

Starfield will be released on Xbox and PC in 2023, and the first gameplay demonstrated combat, introduced customization, and even hinted at visiting Earth and our Solar System. We’ll find out a lot more months before the release, but the game already sounds amazing.

Joe Skrebels — Executive Director of IGN cute news editor.