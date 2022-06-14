Starfield: Everything new that we learned from Todd Howard’s interview for IGN

IGN was lucky enough to talk to Todd Howard from Bethesda Game Studios today, and in the process he learned a lot more about Starfield, not to mention that he heard mention of the future of Fallout.

In a conversation with Ryan McCaffrey, Howard focused on a number of elements that we first learned about during a demonstration of the Starfield gameplay at the Xbox-Bethesda presentation last weekend. We have full news and quotes on each mentioned topic, links to which are given below, but here is a summary of everything new that we have learned.

Todd Howard Confirmed that Fallout 5 will be Released after Elder Scrolls 6

Todd Howard confirmed to IGN that Fallout 5 will be the next Bethesda Game Studios game after The Elder Scrolls 6, which will follow Starfield 2023.

“Yes, Elder Scrolls 6 is in preparation,” he said, “and, you know, after that we’re going to do Fallout 5, so our plan is pretty complete for a while. We have several other projects. which we also look at from time to time.”

Starfield includes more hand-crafted content than any Bethesda game, along with procedural Galaxy

Among the huge amount of new information about Starfield from Xbox-Bethesda, probably the most discussed detail was Todd Howard’s announcement that the upcoming sci-fi RPG will include 1,000 fully explorable planets. Howard told us more about the game’s approach to procedural generation, what it offers, and assured us that players can ignore them in favor of a huge amount of completely hand-crafted content if they want.

The main Starfield quest is about 20% larger than in previous Bethesda games, and lasts about 30-40 hours

The main Starfield quest is about 20% larger than in previous Bethesda games such as Skyrim and Fallout 4, and Todd Howard said that this means it should take 30 to 40 hours to complete, without being distracted by additional content.

Howard said that the main story of the game is longer than usual due to the huge number of quests: “This part is a little longer [than our previous games], and we can still customize something,” he said. “It’s more quests, so it could be 20% more than our previous ones.”

Starfield — Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Yes, Starfield will start with the classic Bethesda “Release Moment”

Bethesda’s open—world role-playing games can vary greatly in setting and tone, but they very often have one thing in common – what Bethesda calls the “exit moment”, a scene in which your character correctly enters the world and sees its scale. Starfield will not resist this trend.

Howard was asked if Starfield has an exit moment and how he will create a grand reveal of his world, given that it includes 1000 different planets: there is what we call an “exit moment”. And we probably have a few of them, given the scale of the game.”

There are 4 main cities in Starfield, and New Atlantis is the largest city ever created by Bethesda

There will be four major cities in Starfield that players can explore, including New Atlantis, which is the largest ever created by a Bethesda developer. Howard said that New Atlantis, the capital of the United Colonies, is not only the biggest in this game, but also bigger than anything in Skyrim, Fallout 4 or any of the developer’s previous games.

“It has all the services you would expect and you can work there on your ship, the factions are about that,” Howard said. “But it’s also the headquarters of Constellation, the faction you’re joining, which is the latest group of space explorers-something like this NASA—meetings-Indiana Jones-meetings-League of Distinguished Gentlemen group.”

Starfield does not allow you to fly from space to the planet unhindered: “It’s really just not that important”

Todd Howard said that Starfield won’t allow you to fly seamlessly from space to its 1,000 explored planets, stating that this feature “really just isn’t that important to the player” to justify engineering work.

“People asked: “Can you lower the ship directly to the planet?” No. At the beginning of the project, we decided that on the surface is one reality, and when you are in space, it is another reality.”

Starfield Space Battle is “unique” and inspired by FTL and MechWarrior

Todd Howard said that Starfield represents a unique approach to space combat, which was partly inspired by FTL and MechWarrior. And yes, you can steal the ships you board.

Howard said that “there were a lot of space simulators, of which we are fans, and space shooters of the 90s,” but the team wanted Starfield to “feel [like] something unique.” He further explained that both the beloved FTL indie game and the classic MechWarrior shooter are unlikely to be touchstones for the game.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Howard announced that the game will have more than a thousand planets that players can explore, as many customization options and Star Wars-style dogfights in space.