Starfield: Development “Has Come A Long Way,” Says Bethesda

Starfield: Bethesda’s new intellectual property will hit the market in November 2022 for Xbox Series X / S and PC. Bethesda did not want to miss the occasion to congratulate all the players on the holidays. In a video of just 30 seconds, which you can see just below these lines, producer and developer Todd Howard has briefly referred to Starfield, the science fiction IP that the studio has been working on for years. In his own words, development is going from strength to strength and has made a lot of progress in 2021.

“Hello, from all of us who are working at Bethesda Game Studios, I want to thank you for becoming a part of Costelation. The team has made great progress at Starfield this year and we can’t wait to show it to you next year. ” Next, you wanted to spend a few seconds congratulating Christmas. In previous statements, Howard himself hinted that summer will be the time chosen to present the video game in style.

Starfield, translated and dubbed into Spanish

The European version of Starfield will reach the market completely localized to Spanish. This has been confirmed by Bethesda on the official Steam page, where they indicate that both the subtitles and the voices will be in Spanish. In addition, it can also be configured in English, German, French and Japanese. On the other hand, the studio owned by Xbox Game Studios uncovered the title’s main theme song, which was played at the official concert for the tenth anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Starfield is scheduled for November 11, 2022 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. It is, therefore, the company’s second video game for new generation systems after Deathloop, since Xbox One is not expected to receive its respective port. It will not be released on PlayStation consoles either, since it is considered an exclusive to the ecosystem (in addition to Steam). Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have the opportunity to enjoy it from day 1.