Stardust: David Bowie’s biopic gets first trailer

IFC Films today released the first trailer for Stardust, a biopic from iconic musician David Bowie. Focused at the beginning of the artist’s career, the video shows the singer trying to establish himself in the music scene, while creating his legendary alter ego Ziggy Stardust. Check out the preview.

According to the official synopsis, in Stardust you will meet “David before Bowie. One of the greatest icons in the history of music. But who was the young man behind so many faces? In 1971, David Bowie, aged 24, embarks on his first trip to America with Mercury Records publicist Ron Oberman, and is faced with a world that is not yet ready for him. Stardust offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the moments that inspired the creation of Bowie’s first and most memorable alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, capturing the turning point that cemented his career as one of the greatest cultural icons in the world ”.

With Johnny Flynn in the role of the chameleon Bowie and Marc Maron as Oberman, the cast of the film still features Jena Malone, Aaron Poole and Anthony Flanagan. The director is Gabriel Range (The Death of George W. Bush), who also signs the script alongside newcomer Christopher Bell.

Stardust is scheduled to hit theaters and VOD platforms on November 25th.



