Stardew Valley wins board game for 1 to 4 players

Designers Eric Barone and Cole Medeiros announced on Tuesday (23) the launch of their newest boardgame project, bringing the popular indie Stardew Valley to the mechanics of board games. Stardew Valley: The Board Game comes with the main features of the original title, with the addition of many options of rules, difficulty modes and gameplay for 1 to 4 players in cooperative systems.

In Stardew Valley: The Board Game, players must come together to restore the Community Center, working together to save their farms from the terrible JojaMart Corporation. Thus, it will be necessary to fish, plant, collect resources, raise animals and explore the mine, allowing for improvements and upgrades that will help in meeting the main objectives.

Its mechanics also rely on the use of a ready deck of 20 cards, which trigger specific events – such as the transition of weather stations, for example – and motivate players to plan their next actions, serving as the match timer. And speaking of the match, it is impossible not to mention the massive aspect of the boardgame dynamics, which can unfold intense disputes from 45 to 200 minutes in length.

In addition, several mechanics of the original game can be found on the board, such as narrative progress, relationship with NPCs and much more, resulting in a medium to large game, on the scale of the genre. “I want to make it very clear to everyone that this game was designed to have some depth and complexity. It is easy to play after learning the rules, but it is not a short casual game,” says Eric Barone.

Available in the United States only for US $ 55 (about R $ 300), Stardew Valley: The Board Game is not expected to arrive in Brazil.