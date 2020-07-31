Stardew Valley will have physical editions on PC

The ConcernedApe title will receive both a standard version and a collector’s edition that will include numerous extras. Make room on the farm, because two physical editions of the Stardew Valley are on the way.

This has been announced by ConcernedApe on social networks. Nintendo Switch and PC will receive both a standard and collector’s edition. Both include the game and the manual, but the jewel in the crown is the second, adding a wooden pin, a themed cloth rag, a comic and other additional extras. “I am very pleased to announce a physical version of Stardew Valley for Switch and PC,” reveals the developer on Twitter. “This is a collaboration with Fangamer” that has led to the production of both “a standard edition and a collector’s edition”, which comes with extras.

I'm really pleased to announce a physical version of Stardew Valley for Switch & PC! This is in collaboration with @Fangamer and there is both a standard edition and a collector's edition w/ bonus goodies. Pre-orders are now available: https://t.co/u0Cp2PAyms pic.twitter.com/VbqK7Koylh — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 30, 2020

What does the collector’s edition include?

A 6-piece deluxe figure made of cherry wood and birch (4.5x4x4, assembly required).

A piin in a way made with the same wood as the figure.

14-page comic by Chihiro Sakaida, the comic artist Before the Farmer.

Farm writing with gold details stamped on paper with 30% straw.

Collector’s box made with high quality materials on an artwork by Kari Fry, artist behind

the Stardew Valley guide.

Physical copy of the game, which comes with an 18-page manual in full color and

illustrated with an interchangeable cover.

Chihiro Sakaida designed polyester and nylon cloth

For a limited time (reservations until August 15), special poster.

Stardew Valley is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. It was recently announced that the game will be updated to version 1.5 with a free patch that will add endgame content to the adventure. A date was not confirmed, but the study stated that although the development process was going smoothly, it will still take time to arrive.



