Stardew Valley will add a cooperative mode to split screen

The title will be updated to version 1.5 soon, although there is still no date for this great free patch. In times of coronavirus, life in the countryside may be safer than urban life.

Certainly less polluting for sure. If you are one of those who cannot leave to grow tomatoes and take care of animals, you will always have Stardew Valley, the successful management and simulation title developed by Eric Barone (ConcernedApe). The promised update 1.5, which is still in development and will be free, will add one more feature to everything previously announced: it will have local cooperative multiplayer on split screen.

The developer herself has revealed it on the official Twitter account, where they have also shown an image of how the title will look when we enjoy it in company. ConcernedApe has also answered a question from a user, who asked if this feature would also be available on Nintendo Switch. The answer has not been asked and the creative has answered affirmatively, although the number of players may be limited according to which platform for technical reasons. “The split screen will come to consoles and PC, although the number of simultaneous players may vary.” While on PC it will be possible to play together with 4 friends, on “some platforms” it may be down to only 2 players.

