Stardew Valley: where to catch sandfish

Stardew Valley players have plenty of options when they start their day in the game. In addition to managing the farm and improving relationships with city characters, players can also fish. Fishing opportunities include rivers, ponds, and the ocean that dot the Stardue Valley, each featuring different species that players can collect.

However, getting all the different fish available in Stardew Valley can be a real challenge. Especially for those who are looking for rarer species in the game. For Stardew Valley players who want to find the elusive Sandfish, here’s everything you need to know.

RELATED TO: Stardew Valley: The Complete Guide to Fish Ponds

Where to catch sand fish in Stardew Valley

Although there are many different fishing spots in the game, there is only one place where players can catch sand fish: the Calico Desert. Players need to head to the northwestern part of this location and start casting in a small pond near the Skull Cave. Active hours for sandfish are between 6:00 and 20:00 at any time of the year.

The sandfish is about in the middle of the pack when it comes to the difficulty of catching it, and exhibits mixed behavior when hooked. The cost of this fish varies from 75 gold at the base cost, but can be sold for up to 225 gold if the Sand Fish has iridium quality and players have unlocked the profession of Angler in their passage.

Sandfish can be used to make maki rolls, high-quality fertilizer and sashimi. He is also part of a special set of fish at the community center.

How to get to the Kaliko Desert in the Stardue Valley

The Kaliko Desert is an external location northwest of the Pelican City and the player’s farm, but access to it is possible only after the bus is running. There are two ways to do this.

Community Center

At the Stardue Valley Community Center, players must purchase all four sets in the building’s storage section to unlock the bus stop reward. It will cost 42,500 gold and will bring players 3 chocolate cakes, 30 quality fertilizers, 1 lightning rod and a crystallarium.

The form of development of the Joja community

Once Stardew Valley players purchase JojaMart membership for 5,000 gold from Morris, they will unlock the opportunity to purchase city upgrades. You can only buy one a day, and for those who want to open the way to the Kaliko Desert, a bus stop costs 40,000 gold.

When the bus is active, players can buy a ticket for 500 gold at the bus stop counter to get to the Kaliko Desert. Alternatively, players can also use the Warp Totem: Desert or Desert Obelisk to teleport to the Calico Desert for free.

Stardew Valley is already available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and mobile devices.