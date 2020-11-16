Stardew Valley: Update 1.5, “in its final stages”

The popular ConcernedApe video game will receive large doses of content totally free. One of the biggest phenomena on the independent scene.

Stardew Valley version 1.5 continues to slowly advance. Eric Barone, creator of the popular farm management title and known as ConcernedApe, has reported via Twitter that the update is progressing and is in the “final stretch” of its development, so hopefully it will be available for all users in the coming months.

“It’s a very big update, so a lot of bugs need to be polished and corrected to make sure everything is ready,” he says. “It will be great fun to be able to share it with all of you in the near future. I think you will be very happy and surprised with all the new additions ”, he adds. At the moment, it already has 42,700 ‘Likes’ on said social network, symptomatic of the huge number of fans that Stardew Valley currently has, one of the most remarkable phenomena on the independent video game scene.

Stardew Valley will be updated for free for more than 10 million players

One of the main novelties of Stardew Valley update 1.5, apart from including content in abundance -especially designed for the final stretch of the adventure, when the game really begins-, local cooperative mode will be added to split screen for two players. In the past, the multiplayer mode was included, but now it will be possible for two people on the same console, on the same screen, to play at the same time, with all the possibilities that this entails at the level of cooperation and direct communication. On the other hand, banana trees, new areas to visit and items to buy in the store.

With more than 10 million units sold worldwide (as of January 2020), Stardew Valley celebrates its eighth anniversary with Chuckefish, essential in the process of editing and publishing the game beyond the PC, where it has been established as one of the best-selling games in digital format; especially on Nintendo Switch. We can also enjoy it on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and mobile devices.



