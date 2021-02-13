Stardew Valley: Update 1.5 hits consoles by surprise

Anyone who keeps up with Stardew Valley updates and news should already know that its creator Eric Barone, also known as ConcernedApe, always surprises fans of the game. Instead of making big announcements of his plans, he ends up dropping substantial and free updates for the farm game.

With the 1.5 update, the situation was not much different. Although players already knew about its existence because it was available on the PC version of Stardew Valley, no one had any idea when the update would arrive on consoles. Barone warned his followers that it would not be long, but he never set a specific date.

Here he simply announced today on Twitter that the update was already available this morning for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. The remaining platforms should receive the update in a few hours, which includes Android and iOS devices, for example.

For those who don’t know, the Stardew Valley update 1.5 brings the possibility of playing with the split screen in cooperative mode, a new farm layout inspired by the beach, new renovations for your home, new characters, new events, new songs and more .

Like all other game updates, this one is completely free for both those who already own the game and those who buy it in the future. Some fans have already found minor bugs in this version of the game, but Eric Barone is aware and should release a fix as soon as possible. Comment if you already downloaded the update on your console and what you think of these great news!