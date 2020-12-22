Stardew Valley receives update 1.5 on PC

The ConcernedApe title is updated by surprise in its computer version and promises that the console version will arrive in early 2021.

Without warning, Stardew Valley has been updated to the highly anticipated version 1.5 on PC. What is one of the most successful independent video games of all time receives this free expansion full of additions, new content and quality of life aspects that have been in demand for years. Let’s take a look at all the news, which is extended to the console version of the game, whose update will be published in early 2021.

Stardew Valley Says Goodbye to 2020 with Update 1.5

Almost at the limit, but ConcernedApe has kept its promise: Stardew Valley has been updated to version 1.5 before the end of 2020. The official website of the game has broken down all the changes and improvements implemented with this patch; some of them already known. The first and most remarkable thing is the new region of the world, Ginger Island (which is part of Fern Island), with new locations, characters, enemies, secrets …

New options for New Game: farms with plaza and advanced options

From now on, we can create a new game with new options; A seventh type of farm is added, the Beach Farm, which are sites for our farm with a coastal area. It is also a more complicated type of challenge, as it has more challenges added. In the advanced options we have more hairstyles, the Community Center Bundles and the Guarantee Year 1 Completable.



