Stardew Valley Has Sold Over 15 Million Copies

Anyone who follows game news already knows that Stardew Valley is a huge success. But the sheer size of that popularity takes on another perspective with a new brand released for the game recently: the record 15 million copies sold of the small indie farm title.

The information comes from an update in the game’s press release, but it doesn’t offer much detail. We don’t know, for example, how many of these units were sold on each platform – Stardew Valley is available on all, including Android and iOS. Although the disclosure does not say, it is thought that the 15 million units sold come from the sum of all systems where the game was released.

Also worth mentioning is the information that the last sales update for Stardew Valley was 18 months ago, when the game had 10 million units distributed. This means that in just a year and a half, the game has sold over 5 million copies. It is likely that the pandemic period gave a boost to people’s interest in a relaxing game of growing vegetables and relationships.

Stardew Valley was released in 2016 and is developed by Eric Bone, also known by his developer nickname, ConcernedApe. Since then, the game has received several updates with more content and even a board game. Currently, its creator is focused on a new title, so we shouldn’t have a sequel coming up anytime soon.