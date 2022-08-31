Stardew Valley: additional parameters, explanation

What are the additional parameters in Stardew Valley? What are the parameters of the extended profit and multiplayer game in Stardew Valley?

For those players who want to create a new game in Stardew Valley, there are many ways to customize their playthrough. In addition to the layout settings and the character creator, players have even more ways to change the world of Stardew Valley.

Additional options in Stardew Valley are available when setting up a new game and are located behind the wrench in the lower left part of the screen. These options provide much more flexibility in the game, and for those players who want to better understand what these options do, this guide is here to help.

Sets of community centers

The Stardue Valley Community Center is an important part of the main quest chain, and it takes a lot of effort to complete it. Inside the building there are groups of bundles in the workshop, storeroom, aquarium, boiler room, bulletin board and storage. This advanced option allows players to change sets in the Community Center by changing some parameters inside the sets, as well as adding the ability to create completely new sets.

Under the option to create remixes of sets, there is a checkbox that mentions the guarantee of being able to pass the Community Center in the first year of Stardew Valley. As a rule, this is impossible, because it is possible to purchase red cabbage seeds in the first year only thanks to the random chance of a Traveling cart. Choosing this option ensures that red cabbage seeds will be available at least once during the year in this store.

My Awards

The mines in Stardew Valley contain important resources that players must collect to improve their tools, complete quests, and check kits. They also contain rewards at every tenth level except 30. They are the same for each playthrough, and this advanced option allows players to discover more variety. For example, usually the 60th level comes with a crystal dagger, while this option gives a chance to find this weapon, a saber, an iron blade, a cracker shank or a wooden hammer. Some items, such as Slingshot, Master Slingshot, Stardrop and Skull Key, remain unchanged regardless of them.

Under the option to change the mine reward, there is a checkbox that allows monsters to appear on the player’s farm. This is an exciting way for players to increase their difficulty by fighting off monsters at night. The difficulty of these monsters will increase depending on the player’s combat skills.

What are the parameters of the extended profit and multiplayer game in Stardew Valley?

After the Community Center and Mine remix options, players will find the opportunity to adjust the amount of profit in their game. This effectively works as a difficulty setting in Stardew Valley, reducing the amount of money players can earn by selling crops and other goods. The opportunities here are items selling for 75 percent, 50 percent and 25 percent of their original value.

Despite the fact that Stardew Valley does not particularly benefit from profits, the text field of a random initial number allows players to insert known world initial numbers. For example, some seeds of the world are known for being frequented by the Harvest Fairy, a large supply in the Stardew Valley Traveling Cart, and even the opportunity to complete a Community Center in the first year.

Multiplayer Game Parameters

There are two sections in the advanced options that specifically affect multiplayer games in Stardew Valley. The first of them is the “Launch Cabins” option. At the same time, players can choose to have 0, 1, 2 or even 3 huts automatically appear on their farm. This will give cooperative players their own place at the very beginning of the game.

In addition, the next option allows players to choose whether these houses should appear near or far from each other. This can be especially useful for maps such as the Four Corners Farm in Stardue Valley with its four unique zones.

Stardew Valley is now available for Android, iOS, PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.