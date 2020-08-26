Starbucks To Track Their Coffee With Blockchain

Starbucks; It launches the blockchain-based code system where customers can get where their coffee comes from, where it is roasted, and even some brewing suggestions from the baristas. At the same time, farmers will be able to follow the coffees they blend.

Many people now wonder where their food comes from and how it is produced. This interest and curiosity pushes many companies, including the giant names in the food industry, to make their production-distribution processes transparent. Companies in our age are obviously knocking on the door of technology for such solutions. Here is one of these companies, Starbucks.

Starbucks senior manager of tea, coffee and cocoa, Michelle Burns, said in a statement that they are ready to open a “tracking” system to customers and coffee growers that will start Tuesday. With this system, customers will be able to find out where their coffee is grown and roasted with the help of a simple code. In fact, with the code, little advice from Starbucks baristas that can be tried at home will meet with customers. Farmers growing coffee for Starbucks were not forgotten in this innovation. Now, farmers will be able to find out where their coffee’s journey ends with a code system that will trace in the opposite direction from what is given to customers. This code system, which will be implemented next week, will be valid only within the US borders for now.

Starbucks, the world’s largest coffee chain; For more than 10 years, it has been tracking both its own products and the supply chains it uses, and collecting data on them. Michelle Burns says Starbucks tracks this data to provide a better quality service to its customers. “For almost 20 years, we have been able to trace every coffee we buy from farms,” ​​says Burns. He states that this also instills trust in customers. The company is now working with Microsoft Corp. to improve this tracking process and make this data available to customers. It will start using a supported blockchain platform.

Coffee Companies and Blockchain

Last year, some coffee companies in the United States, International Business Machines Corp. stepped into the blockchain world in a collaboration with. For example; Farmer Connect, a coffee bean trader, had begun using a blockchain system where firms could find out where their coffees came from and control their purchase and sale pricing throughout the supply chain.

Starbucks, on the other hand, took this one step further, designed the information so that all its customers within the US borders could reach it, and supported its system with blockchain to provide transparent information to people. “We’re going as deep as we can go,” said Burns, adding that customers and even transport agents can be informed right up to the first step of their coffee. The manager also said that the traceability of some of the blends is difficult and at least the information of their regions will be given.



