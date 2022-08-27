Starbucks Responds After Jars of Advice from Johnny Depp’s Team or Amber Heard’s Team Went Viral on TikTok

The litigation of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lasted for years, and the public followed the turns of events affecting various lawsuits. The situation became especially tense when their libel cases were brought to court in Virginia, and the cameras in the courtroom allowed the public to make out every frame. Many people have weighed in on the controversy, and now Starbucks has reacted after the Team Johnny and Team Heard tip cans went viral on TikTok.

Countless moments of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial have gone viral, including the testimony of both actors. And besides the jury passing the verdict, there was also a judgment rendered by the court of public opinion. And after an Insider asked, Starbucks finally responded to Heard and Depp’s tip jars that went viral on TikTok a few months ago. It turns out that the company “shared detailed reviews with the relevant teams for their review” regarding this popular clip.

It turns out that people contacted the Starbucks corporation about the fact that some stores have tipping cans related to the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. While giving clients the opportunity to weigh in on some disputes can be fun in this way, the stakes in the defamation lawsuit were much more serious, as both participants claimed abuse by the other. Thus, Starbucks has made sure that feedback is sent through the appropriate channels.

As for the viral TikTok, which featured Starbucks tip jars, it has already been removed from the popular social network. I have to wonder if this was done at the behest of Starbucks itself, since the TikTok user supposedly got a lot of views and subscribers as a result of such popularity of the clip. So maybe this can be seen as proof that Starbucks is taking this situation seriously.

The viral Starbucks tip jars are one example of how seriously the public took the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in a libel case, especially when a couple of actors personally testified about their stormy relationship. People could watch every frame of the footage from the comfort of their own home, which is why so many moments quickly went viral. And that’s why people on social networks were able to form their own opinion about who exactly was wrong in a previous marriage.

All the defamation cases stemmed from Amber Heard’s 2018 article on domestic violence for the Washington Post. Although she did not name Johnny Depp, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued his ex-wife. In the end, she was found guilty on three counts of defamation and ordered to pay Depp a whopping $10 million. Meanwhile, he was found guilty on one count.

Despite the fact that the verdict was handed down a few months ago, the drama around Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues. Both actors have filed appeals related to the verdict, it remains to be seen whether either of them will ultimately succeed.

Johnny Depp is currently shooting his first film after the trial, and has also taken up directing work. As for Amber Heard, she is expected to appear in Aquaman 2 on December 25, 2023.