Star Wars: What Is The Correct Order To Watch Movies

Star Wars: With thousands of fans, the Star Wars saga is one of the biggest phenomenons in pop culture. However, the number of films in the franchise still confuses people as to what the correct order to watch productions is.

Fans can choose to watch in theater release order or follow the plot timeline set in a distant galaxy. However, there is a special sequel that helps to create more depth for the Skywalker Saga.

Ernst Rister Order

Developed by a big fan of the saga, the “Ordem Ernst Rister” approaches the three trilogies and the two spin-offs in a unique way. It is singled out as the best sequel to watch the movies because it presents the story in a deeper and more elaborate way.

For example, she develops a more exciting arc for the famous villain Darth Vader. As such, the order reveals how his actions influenced the lives of several other characters – even after his death.

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

For Rister, the first movie to be seen is A New Hope. With plenty of action and humor, it presents a layered universe in which viewers make this discovery with protagonist Luke Skywalker.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

The Rogue One spin-off explains how the rebels managed the plans to destroy the Death Star: one of the important events of A New Hope. In addition, the film is dedicated to explaining the complex political plot that surrounds the saga.

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

With several twists, The Empire Strikes Back presents one of the most memorable scenes in Star Wars – and in the history of cinema. At the end of the film, to understand the decisions of a certain character, it is necessary to know its origins.

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Risner puts The Phantom Menace and the next two movies on the list as an extensive flashback. In addition to meeting the boy Anakin Skywalker and the young Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi, the plot introduces elements that will be revised throughout the franchise.

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Attack of the Clones follows Anakin older and evolving on the Jedi path. However, the young man begins to question the teachings of Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and show a slight interest in the dark side of strength.

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

The final episode of the prequel trilogy – and the closing of the extensive flashback – Revenge of the Sith shows the reasons that led Anakin to the dark side. As well as the important people he lost by making that choice.

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

The franchise’s second spin-off, Han Solo recounts the origins of one of the fan’s favorite characters. Thus, the spectators know the beginning of the friendship with Chewbacca and how the mercenary conquered the spaceship Millennium Falcon.

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Returning to the classic trilogy, Return of the Jedi focuses on Luke Skywalker’s journey to save his friends and defeat the Empire. In addition, the film shows the villain Darth Vader’s redemption after years of serving the dark side of the force.

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Thirty years after the events of Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens shows the galaxy embroiled in a war between Rebels and the First Order. Thus, the public meets the mysterious heroine Rey and the villain Kylo Ren.

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Bringing Luke Skywalker’s return to history, The Last Jedi explores Rey’s training. It also introduces how Kylo Ren was seduced by the dark side of the force while preparing to be a Jedi.

Episode IX: The Skywalker Ascension (2019)

The Skywalker Ascension concludes the Star Wars saga in theaters. With the return of an ancient and powerful threat, the film explains how the origins of Rey’s powers are connected to his unknown past.

Ready to watch or review the franchise through the eyes of the Ernst Rister Order? Enjoy and let us know in the comments which is your favorite Star Wars movie!