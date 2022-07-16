Star Wars: What if Obi-Wan killed Darth Vader in A New Hope?

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s death was a key moment in the original Star Wars trilogy, but the saga would have been irrevocably different if Kenobi had killed Darth Vader. The first lightsaber duel in the Star Wars franchise canonically ended with Kenobi allowing his spoiled former student to defeat him, buying time for Luke Skywalker and other heroes to escape from the Death Star and deliver its blueprints to the Rebellion. However, if Kenobi had killed Vader, Luke’s preparation for the Jedi would have been very different, as would the state of the Galactic Empire after the loss of its two best leaders. Knowledge of the continuity of the canon and the legends of “Star Wars” means that the Emperor will have another replacement for Vader, depending on the universe.

Obi-Wan Kenobi ventured away from Luke, Han Solo, and Chewbacca to deactivate the Death Star’s tractor beams, but after being discovered by Darth Vader, they collided with each other. Vader is quite confident in the “New Hope”, having spent years mastering the dark side of the Force and studying the culture of the Sith, truly becoming a Sith lord, and not just a fallen Jedi, as he was in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Despite the increased power of the dark side, Obi-Wan Kenobi is more than capable of killing the Sith lord, as shown in the canon and legends.

Obi-Wan taunts Darth Vader in the 1976 novel A New Hope, telling him that “if my blade finds its target, you will cease to exist” before hinting at the Jedi afterlife, which the Sith cannot access (although they become chaotic and dangerous). spirits that can only inhabit limited areas). Assuming Kenobi’s blade actually finds its target, Darth Vader will be dead, and Obi-Wan will have to fight his way through a small squad of stormtroopers to get to the Millennium Falcon. From now on, the Star Wars saga will be completely different, although who replaces Vader will depend on whether the continuity is canon or legends. This is what would have happened if Obi-Wan had killed Darth Vader in A New Hope.

The Battle of Yavin is a great victory for the rebels

Since Obi-Wan is going to Yavin IV with Princess Leia, he will be privy to the rebels’ plan to destroy the Death Star and will probably teach Luke how to direct his ship’s proton torpedoes if he makes a trench. Vader’s plan to track the Millennium Falcon will succeed even if Vader is dead, so Tarkin will arrive in the system, preparing to destroy the base. However, had Vader not entered the subsequent battle, many more rebel ships (including Biggs Darklighter and Garven Dreys) would have survived, albeit without successfully defeating the Death Star’s main reactor. Despite the fact that Luke will not be in the same mortal danger as in the canonical, Han Solo will still return to the rebels and help them in the battle of Yavin, and Luke will still destroy the battle station.

Luke begins his Jedi training earlier (with Obi-Wan and Yoda)

Thanks to Obi-Wan’s survival, Luke Skywalker also began his Jedi training immediately after the Battle of Yavin. As he found his place in the Rebellion as an X-Wing pilot, Luke also gradually became more formidable in his lightsaber and Force handling skills. However, Luke’s most advanced training eventually led him to Dagobah, where he worked on Jedi Knighthood under the tutelage of both Obi-Wan and Yoda.

The Empire is devastated without Tarkin and Vader

With the deaths of Darth Vader and Grand Moff Tarkin, the Empire would have lost two of its greatest warlords. Combined with Luke Skywalker’s Jedi training and the fact that Obi-Wan is likely to take a leadership position in the high command of the Rebellion (since he is a veteran general of the Clone Wars), the rebels will grow in strength and numbers, as well as win a number of victories over the Empire. In the Legends universe, the Empire could mitigate this by turning to Grand Admiral Thrawn in desperation. Thrawn will not be available in the canonical timeline, as he went missing before the events of “New Hope”.

Emperor Palpatine replaces Darth Vader (but by whom?)

Darth Vader’s death will not only damage the Galactic Empire’s war effort against the Rebellion, but will also require Emperor Palpatine, as Sith Lord Darth Sidious, to find a replacement for his fallen disciple. As shown in the canonical 2020 Darth Vader comics, Palpatine has already initiated his experiments with the Eternal Sith on Exegol with the events of the original trilogy, so he will probably replace Darth Vader with a broadcaster training him to become a Sith lord.