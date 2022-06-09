“Star Wars: What if Luke Skywalker had fought Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens?

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Luke Skywalker appears in only one infamous short moment, but if the Jedi hero had fought Kylo Ren in the third act, the entire trilogy of Star Wars sequels would have been completely different. Luke Skywalker is one of several iconic heroes of the original Star Wars trilogy, and since his journey from village boy to Jedi knight was one of the most powerful and emotionally resonant components of classic films, the sequel trilogy was understandably under a lot of pressure. pressure to get it right. Unfortunately, the first two sequel films of the trilogy avoided using Luke Skywalker and were too focused on surprising the audience, respectively, but if The Force Awakens had taken on the task of giving Luke an active role in its plot, the next two films would probably have portrayed him in a manner that is simultaneously more it is original and more consistent with his characterization in previous films.

Kylo Ren’s two duels in the third act of The Force Awakens are the emotional climax of the film, when Finn fights Kylo Ren, who has been teased since the beginning of the film, and his arc ends with him coming face to face with the trained Knight Ren, despite his own strength in Strength has not yet been revealed. For Rey, this sequence was also cathartic, as she finally accepted her connection to the Force and used her powers to protect herself and Finn from the sinister dark side user. Kylo Ren was seriously injured by Chewbacca’s crossbow and was in emotional turmoil after killing Han Solo, so he was much less formidable than usual. Kylo Ren also sought to attract Rey to his cause, not kill her, so although he easily surpassed Finn, Rey fought him off by taking advantage of these obstacles.

Instead of giving Luke Skywalker an active role, The Force Awakens decided to make him look like McGuffin, and one of the few details explaining his absence was that he felt responsible for Kylo Ren destroying his renewed Jedi Order, which led to voluntary exile. . This unfortunately contradicts Luke’s previous characterization, as he is not the type to abandon his friends and the oppressed of the galaxy at their best or worst moments in the original trilogy. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” could have mitigated this with a creative approach to Luke’s character, but instead they made the problem even worse by focusing on the unexpected twists motivating his behavior, leading to an ambiguous portrayal of one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars saga. If Luke had had an active role in The Force Awakens, his portrayals in the next two films would have been very different and potentially better.

Mark Hamill expected Luke to return against Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens

Mark Hamill was as surprised as some viewers when he read the script of The Force Awakens, believing that Luke Skywalker would have a more prominent role in the new Star Wars movie. Hamill called the battle with Kylo Ren the moment when, in his opinion, Luke would appear, when the late Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber flew past Kylo Ren and landed in Luke’s hand, not in Rey’s. Although it would have been too late to prevent the destruction of the Hosnian system and the murder of Han Solo, Luke could have protected Rey and Finn from his fallen nephew. A true reunion of the heroes of the original Star Wars trilogy would not have been possible if Luke had appeared here (a problem compounded by the absence of Lando Calrissian in the first two sequel films), but it would have had an exciting impact on the next two films.

Luke Skywalker would defeat Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens

Kylo Ren could have defeated Rey as easily as Finn if he hadn’t wanted to recruit her, but he was still in a weakened state at the end of The Force Awakens. If Rey, who at that time had no formal skills with a lightsaber or Force, could fight off Kylo Ren, then veteran Jedi master Luke Skywalker easily defeated his nephew. Since the duel at the Starkiller base will end earlier, Kylo Ren can be captured, and not separated from the heroes by a collapsing superweapon. This would potentially portray Kylo Ren as a more dangerous opponent, requiring multiple injuries and Luke Skywalker’s intervention to win, but his capture would also presumably solidify Snoke as the main threat in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Rey’s Jedi training would be very different

When Luke intervenes to save Rey and Finn from Kylo Ren, it turns out that he is not the version of Luke seen in The Last Jedi. Instead of deliberately allowing evil to succeed through inaction, Luke was simply too late to save Han Solo and prevent the Starkiller base from opening fire on the Hosnian system. Realizing that a trained Jedi knight is needed to stop Snoke, Luke will also train Rey, though perhaps more carefully than Ben Solo.