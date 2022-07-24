Star Wars: What if Count Dooku kills Obi-Wan in Attack of the Clones?

Anakin Skywalker was mutilated and defeated by Count Dooku in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, but what if the Sith Lord also killed his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi? Anakin Skywalker would be left without his closest friend as the galaxy went to war and he became a mentor to Ahsoka Tano, resulting in a different iteration of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and, subsequently, the Star Wars original trilogy era. Anakin would have a much darker storyline and fall to the dark side more easily, but even in this grimmer version of the Star Wars saga, the Jedi would prevail.

Anakin was faced with a similar scenario to this in the Legends continuity. In the original Clone Wars multimedia project, Obi-Wan Kenobi and the ARC Trooper Alpha were presumed dead during the disastrous Battle of Jabiim. Anakin, who became a Jedi Knight much later in the Clone Wars in Legends than he did in canon, was assigned to Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi, who challenged Anakin’s views on attachment by divulging the tragic loss of his (Jedi Order-approved) family at the hands of the CIS. Whatever lessons Anakin might have learned from Mundi were lost when Obi-Wan and Alpha resurfaced, having been POWs on Asajj Ventress’ home planet of Rattatak.

If Anakin lost Obi-Wan in Attack of the Clones in the Legends timeline, he’d likely be assigned to Ki-Adi-Mundi for the entirety of the Clone Wars, but without Obi-Wan’s good influence on him, he’d likely fall to the dark side and betray the Jedi Order to the Sith sooner, resulting in a far gloomier original trilogy era, since Obi-Wan wouldn’t be alive to train Luke Skywalker as a Jedi. In the canon timeline, the Clone Wars were quite different for Anakin, since he mentored Ahsoka and encountered different Separatist menaces, such as Savage Oppress. Darth Maul also survived his bisection on Naboo in canon, further complicating the war. Had Obi-Wan been killed by Dooku at the start of the war, here’s what would likely become of Anakin, Ahsoka, and the Star Wars saga as a whole.

Anakin Still Becomes A Jedi Knight

Although Anakin Skywalker was Knighted shortly after the Battle of Hypori in Legends, his ascension to Jedi Knighthood occurred shortly after the Clone Wars began in canon. With Obi-Wan Kenobi dead, the Jedi Order and the Republic would need more Knights to serve as generals in the war, so Anakin would become a true Jedi. Without Obi-Wan’s influence, Anakin would have nothing but hatred for Dooku and feelings of protectiveness over the few beings he’s still close with, such as Padmé and the clones he’ll inevitably form bonds with.

Captain Rex & Commander Cody Aren’t As Close

In the canonical The Clone Wars, Captain Rex and Commander Cody quickly become friends and partners, with each clone officer leading the respective divisions of Anakin and Obi-Wan. Without Obi-Wan, the 212th Attack Battalion would have a different Jedi General leading them and likely not work alongside the 501st Legion nearly as often. Captain Rex would likely work alongside other legions and thus other clone officers during engagements like the Battle of Tibrin, Christophsis, Rishi Station, and Kamino. Even with a more distant relationship with Commander Cody, however, Rex would still become one of Anakin’s friends.

Ahsoka Is Still Anakin’s Padawan

Ahsoka Tano’s tutelage under Anakin is strongly implied to have been Obi-Wan’s idea in The Clone Wars, but she’d likely still have been taken under Anakin’s wing had Obi-Wan died. Anakin would be a much angrier and grimmer Jedi Knight if Dooku killed Obi-Wan, but just as his friendship with Rex would likely still develop, so too would his friendship with Ahsoka Tano. Even with Obi-Wan gone, Ahsoka would, to a limited degree, mitigate Anakin’s growing dark side tendencies.

Anakin’s Rivalry With Dooku Is Far More Intense

Anakin’s loss to Dooku in Attack of the Clones cost him his arm and his pride, but it’d be far more intense if it cost him his mentor as well. Throughout The Clone Wars, Anakin would be obsessed with tracking down and killing Count Dooku to avenge Obi-Wan, which would concern his allies in the Jedi Order as well as his close friends, Rex and Ahsoka. Dooku, perhaps seeing the growing threat of Skywalker, would likely be less eager to engage him in combat once more.

Dooku’s Separatist Agents Are Killed By Anakin

Without Obi-Wan to constantly clash with General Grievous, Anakin would confront the cyborg General numerous times instead, but with his lack of restraint and his obsession with Dooku, he’d kill Grievous far sooner than Obi-Wan did. Asajj Ventress would likely fall sooner as well, which would lead to her replacement by Savage Oppress occurring earlier in the war. With each kill, Anakin’s strength and attunement to the dark side would grow, putting him on an inevitable collision course with Count Dooku once the Sith Lord ran out of elite underlings.

Anakin Becomes Vader And The Republic & Jedi Fall Sooner

Far sooner than he does canonically, Anakin would have his rematch with Dooku, where he’d avenge Obi-Wan by killing the Sith Lord. From there, events would play out similarly to Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, only Ahsoka would take a role similar to Obi-Wan’s fleeing her mind-controlled clone troopers and perhaps trying (unsuccessfully) to bring Anakin back to the ways of the Jedi. Whether or not Ahsoka leaves the Jedi Order, she’d likely collaborate with Yoda on protecting Anakin’s children.

Darth Maul Isn’t Killed By Obi-Wan, So What Happens To Him?

Savage Oppress (or perhaps Mother Talzin) would likely still track down the former Sith Lord Maul, but without Obi-Wan for him to obsess over and lead to his eventual death, Maul’s criminal activities after Palpatine’s Sith coup would focus on Palpatine himself. With Obi-Wan gone, Maul’s rage would be focused on exacting revenge on the Sith Lord who abandoned him. As with Obi-Wan, Maul’s quest for revenge would, ultimately, result in his death.

Ahsoka Takes Obi-Wan’s Place In The Original Star Wars Trilogy

As per her plan with Yoda and Bail Organa, Ahsoka would live on Tatooine, watching over Luke Skywalker just as Obi-Wan canonically does. Unlike Obi-Wan, however, Ahsoka was more aware of the flaws of the old Jedi ways, so when she eventually guides Luke, she would offer more comprehensive advice and tutelage than Kenobi or Yoda canonically do. Unfortunately, Ahsoka would also likely die fighting Darth Vader (who wouldn’t wear a life support suit in this alternate original trilogy), leading Luke to seek out Yoda’s help as he does in The Empire Strikes Back.

How The Original Trilogy Is Different With Ahsoka Instead Of Obi-Wan

Although Luke Skywalker would undergo a crash course in classic Jedi training from Yoda as he does in The Empire Stikes Back, Ahsoka’s tutelage (and perhaps Force ghost) would be far more open to Luke’s desire to redeem Darth Vader. Ahsoka might not even lie to Luke about Vader’s identity, saving Luke from a more dramatic revelation but allowing him to appeal to Vader’s inner goodness as he did in Return of the Jedi, only earlier. While Obi-Wan’s death in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones would lead to Anakin’s fall to the dark side happening earlier, Ahsoka’s influence on Luke would result in an earlier redemption for the Sith Lord as well.