Star Wars: What Are Your 10 Best-Selling Games in America?

Star Wars: The NPD Group shares the most successful video games in North American Star Wars history. The license remains in top form in all sectors.Star Wars is in fashion. In reality, it has never ceased to be, but the boom in its audiovisual productions shows that the license is, at least, in full swing. The video game sector is not on the sidelines and, on the occasion of the day dedicated to Star Wars, May 4, the NPD Group has shared the 10 best-selling video games in the history of the series in the United States.

The information, shared by one of the group’s analyst members, Mat Piscatella, represents the records since January 1995, when these statistics began to be dated. Coincidence or not, the podium is made up of video games with a few years old: Star Wars Battlefront (2015), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019) and Star Wars Battlefront II (2019); from EA DICE, Respawn Entertainment and, again, EA Dice. All edited by Electronic Arts.

The fourth place goes to LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, while the fifth place is Star Wars: The Power of the Force, also a single player game. Next, we leave the top-10 in full.

The 10 best-selling Star Wars games in America

Star Wars Battlefront (2015)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2017)

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2005)

LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy

Lego star wars

Star Wars Battlefront (2004)

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

Apart from the controversies and possible problems surrounding the Battlefront series, the truth is that its worldwide success is undeniable; also in the United States. The latest single player adventure from the creators of Titanfall, Jedi Fallen Order, has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. An upgraded version for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S is coming soon. In addition, Respawn is already working on the future of the series with a possible new installment; They are looking for a producer for their next video game.