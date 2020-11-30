Star Wars: Was Leia the only one could become Master?

According to new information relayed by The Star Wars Book, Leia would be the only one of the Skywalker siblings to have been promoted to the rank of Jedi master!

As Daisy Ridley revealed what happened to Rey after The Rise of Skywalker’s final denouement, the universe around J.J. Abrams’ film is still unfolding. Eager to further contextualize the last Star Wars trilogy, the Disney studios have not stopped for a year to organize the continuity of the saga and its extended universe. A long-term work which as the publications allow us to learn more about the franchise but also to understand certain scriptwriting choices, the real intentions of the production vis-à-vis the narrative arc of the characters as well as as the position of the latter in relation to the entire saga. This is particularly the case with Leia, who according to The Star Wars Book would have finally been the only one capable of becoming a Jedi master.

While fans are generally willing to lend this function to his twin brother, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the Jedi hierarchy detailed in the book would actually want only General Organa to have achieved this quality. Indeed, according to The Star Wars Book can only be considered as a Jedi master a Knight who has proven his ability to teach others, in other words, having taken as an apprentice a padawan and having brilliantly completed his training. A challenge that only Leia was able to meet, Anakin having chosen to join the dark side of the Force while his son failed to train Ben Solo according to the guns erected. Conversely, the mere fact that Leia trained Rey, meanwhile now considered a Jedi Knight after the fall of Palpatine, means that the leader of the Rebel Alliance is the only Skywalker who was actually qualified to become a Jedi Master. . A quality that could have also prevented the switch of Ben Solo in the last Star Wars trilogy, or at least make the task particularly difficult for Palpatine …



