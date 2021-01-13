Star Wars: Ubisoft is producing an open world game

The studio behind The Division 2 is working on a game set in a galaxy far, far away, according to a report by the portal Wired. Today (13), Ubisoft announced that its Swedish studio, Massive Entertainment, is producing an open world game set in the Star Wars universe.

For now, there are no details on when the game will be released, on which platforms or what time in the Star Wars universe it will explore, but it is known that it will be developed on Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine – the same used in The Division.

The portal also reports that the project is a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, which was reestablished earlier this week.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told Wired that “we are excited to have our Ubisoft Massive studio working together with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that is unlike anything that has been done before.” it also points out that the game’s development is very early and that we won’t see anything until mid-2023.

The news of a new game from the SW franchise comes after Bethesda announced yesterday (13) that MachineGames, developer of Wolfenstein, is working on a game from the iconic adventurer Indiana Jones, also in partnership with Lucasfilm Games.

Previously, EA was the primary developer responsible for the successful Star Wars titles, which resulted in games like the Battlefront reboot (which will even be free on Epic this week), the Jedi: Fallen Order adventure, and the game of Squadrons ships.