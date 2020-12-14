Star Wars triggers sales of Battlefront 2 on Steam

The Electronic Arts and DICE video game released in 2017 experiences a new upturn in sales based on the success of the Disney + series.

After the premiere of EA Access and practically all EA games for PC on Steam since this past June, works such as Star Wars: Battlefront 2 have been finding their place on the Valve portal and, due to the success that is With The Mandalorian and a pack that for $ 15 includes both Battlefront and Battlefront 2, sales have exploded.

As the user AZZATRU has advanced, Star Wars: Battlefront has been among the ten best-selling video games on Steam during the past week, which translates into a greater concurrence of active players and a greater presence of the name of the saga on the cover of Steam.

The offer we mentioned, which includes both Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront 2, is priced at 14.09 euros (77% off its usual price) until further notice.

It was in May when the user community corresponded to EA DICE for the support given to the video game during these three years. The game started on the wrong foot at a commercial level, with controversial decisions and a progression system clouded by loot boxes, limited content … But all that has changed and, according to the fans themselves, this is one of the best video games based on Star Wars that are remembered. Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. It now has more content than ever and continues to be updated frequently.



