Screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan shares his thoughts on a possible sequel “Solo: Star Wars: Stories” for Disney+. Kasdan, who previously worked with George Lucas on the films “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back” and “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi”, returned to the franchise to co-write the script of “Solo” with his son Jonathan. Eventually, the prequel film was directed by Ron Howard, and in it Alden Ehrenreich entered the iconic role of Harrison Ford as the young Han Solo, along with Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Tandive Newton, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

The premiere of “Solo: Star Wars. Stories” took place in 2018, and the results were mixed. Although the film received generally positive reviews from critics, especially for Ehrenreich and Glover’s performance, some criticized Solo for an unoriginal storyline that did not complement Han Solo’s fraudulent attitude. In addition, the “Star Wars” prequel failed at the box office. It turned out to be much lower than the initial forecasts, which was a financial disappointment for Lucasfilm. However, many fans appreciated the Solo, and a campaign was launched online to encourage the sequel. With the recent development of several Star Wars shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, some have even speculated that Solo might get a sequel to the Disney+ series instead of a feature film.

Now Kazdan is responding to these requests about the Solo series in an interview with Inverse. When the “Star Wars” screenwriter was directly asked about such a possibility, he quickly denied it. According to Kasdan, not only was the continuation of the show on Disney+ not discussed, but he would also prefer to shoot a sequel instead. Check out Kasdan’s full comment below:

No, that’s out of the question. I’ve never been particularly drawn to expanding [Solo] before the show. But I talk a lot with John [Kazdan] and Ron [Howard] about what was good and what was wrong with Solo. I would be more interested in doing another movie, not a TV series.

Before 100 BC, Kazdan had a huge impact on the franchise. Although Solo has not been able to match the success of his other three films, it is clear that Kasdan still appreciates the film, given his discussions with Howard and his son. This is great news for Solo fans, who will hopefully see a positive impact if the prequel story continues.

Although things may change in the future, it looks like there won’t be a series about Han Solo. However, fans who have been waiting for the continuation of Solo should not lose hope yet. Judging by Kazdan’s response, he is still interested in writing a sequel either with Khan or with other characters from Solo, just as a feature film. Many stories from the Star Wars universe have been developed for decades, including The Force Awakens. Perhaps, if fans are patient, “Solo: Star Wars: Stories” will one day also get its sequel.