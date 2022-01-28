Star Wars The Old Republic: Legacy Of The Sith Delves Into Its History In A New Trailer

Star Wars The Old Republic: The expansion of the BioWare MMORPG will finally arrive on February 15, after a delay of a few months. The next expansion for Star Wars: The Old Republic is playing hard to get. Legacy of the Sith was planned for the end of 2021, but BioWare needed a little more time to close the product properly. However, as the release date approaches, the developer continues to offer details and material. Now, a new trailer focused on the story has been presented, which you can see just above these lines.

Players will have the opportunity to continue immersing themselves in this mythical stage of the Star Wars saga, although all the events that are narrated in the game are not part of the current canonical line. Darth Malgus, a powerful renegade Sith, has a definitive plan that has been unraveling over the 10 years that the MMORPG has been on the market.

Available February 15 on PC

Star Wars The Old Republic: Legacy of the Sith is the first step towards the tenth anniversary of the saga. BioWare promises “a large number of new content, updates and activities within the game” during this year 2022. Among the novelties that will be included are the new combat styles, which will add “a fourth level” of customization of weapons and abilities for the players. protagonists, which will allow users to create their ideal character.

The future of Star Wars games looks promising. Lucasfilm Games works with various developers in the creation of future interactions in the series. In addition to the Legacy of the Sith expansion, Electronic Arts has announced three new video games: the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, an FPS, and a strategy game.

Outside of EA, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is due out April 5 on consoles and PC, while the free-to-play Star Wars: Hunters will be available to Nintendo Switch and mobile players at some point. of 2022. No date is still Star Wars: Eclipse or the open world game from Ubisoft, which you know absolutely nothing about.