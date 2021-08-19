Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Confirms Shooting Date

Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in fiction, advances the filming date and confirms that he will direct an episode again.In 2021 we will not have a new season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. That is something that had already been discussed previously, since Lucasfilm is preparing the premiere of the first spin-off of the series. This is The Book of Boba Fett, a production scheduled for next December. Although the third season of the series starring the Mandalorian still has no date announced, Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) has revealed that filming will start in September.

The actor and director has made an appearance at Steel City Con, an event in which he has revealed all this information: “We are going to start a new season of The Mandalorian next month,” he commented. “And yes, I will be in front of the camera again, but I will also direct again.” To date, neither Dave Filoni nor Jon Favreau, the main managers of the series, have given clues about what the new season will bring us. Grogu’s story arc took an unexpected turn, while Mandalore’s plot is presumably relevant in upcoming Star Wars products.

Why was filming delayed?

Production on The Mandalorian has been delayed due to filming of The Book of Boba Fett. In addition, according to information published by Collider, the production was waiting for the filming of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi to conclude at the Los Angeles studios. Some actors in the series starring Ewan McGregor have already completed their work, suggesting that the filming process is progressing apace.

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm continues to outline other products set in the universe of the galactic saga. Star Wars: Andor, the prequel to Rogue One, is one of the products already in the making. In this series, Diego Luna will once again play Cassian Andor, one of the rebels who will challenge the hegemonic condition of the Galactic Empire.