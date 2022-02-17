Star Wars: The Mandalorian Promises “Familiar Faces” And A “Great Story” For Its Season 3

Star Wars: After confirming that Bryce Dallas Howard will be directing one episode, it has also been revealed that Carl Weathers will be directing another. A week after the premiere of the final chapter of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, the first spin-off of The Mandalorian, details continue to arrive about the third season of the series, which is scheduled to premiere by the end of 2022. Pedro Pascal, The star who plays Din Djarin, also known as Mando, has told Screen Rant that some familiar characters will be back, although there will be new characters. He has also highlighted the quality of the argument.

Between laughs, he has admitted that he cannot gut anything about the content of the series, but he has dropped some bits of interest. “Definitely, [can’t say anything]. Ok, there will be some familiar faces and a lot of new faces. Also, we will have a lot of action and it will be a great story. Satisfied?”

Carl Weathers returns as director

Greef Karga is one of the supporting characters to appear in both the first and second seasons. The former head of the Nevarro bounty hunting guild is now a member of the New Republic. The role is played by Carl Weathers, a veteran actor who has also had the opportunity to direct an episode in the second season of The Mandalorian. In response to a fan on Twitter, the filmmaker has confirmed that he, too, will be returning for season three to sit in the director’s chair.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has laid the foundation for its third season in The Book of Boba Fett. During three episodes the story of Din Djarin is outlined, so it is necessary to see these chapters to understand where the plot of Mando and other characters is heading.

On the other hand, shooting will soon begin on Ahsoka, another of the announced spin-offs. Everything seems to indicate that Rangers of the New Republic has been definitively canceled, since Lucasfilm said that the scripts had not been written yet and that their plots would be integrated into other series.