Star Wars: The Mandalorian | One Of Its Directors Suggests How The Future Of The Saga Should Be

Star Wars: Rick Famuyiwa offers his vision for the future of the series and other products set in the Star Wars universe. The filming of the third season of The Mandalorian continues, although the story of Din Djarin and Grogu advanced in The Book of Boba Fett, the spin-off focused on the famous bounty hunter. In an interview published on the official Star Wars website, director Rick Famuyiwa has spoken about his experience and has dropped that the future of the saga lies in continuing to offer new and fresh things.

A matter of perspective

“One of the great things about The Mandalorian in particular is that group of filmmakers that Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Kathy Kannedy brought together. Each of the directors offers different perspectives and points of view, so I’ve always thought that what makes The Mandalorian work is, of course, that we have a great main character that everyone loves. It also works because we tell stories from a perspective that despite being part of the world of Star Wars is new, different.

According to the director, the future of Star Wars will continue to explore stories from different points of view, because it is not “what we have seen before”. Otherwise the saga would become “museum pieces, an entity “that is not alive and does not breathe”. Famuyiwa makes a simile with the Force and says that it is something similar. “This is what the Star Wars galaxy has always been: it represents different species of aliens and droids and varied locations that may or may not be familiar.”

Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be released this year 2022, but other products will arrive first: first, the second season of La Remesa Mala, the animated series led by Dave Filoni himself; second, the Obi-Wan Kenobi 6-episode miniseries, which premieres May 25 on Disney+.