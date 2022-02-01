Star Wars: The Mandalorian Already Has An Official Poster In The Book Of Boba Fett

Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Din Djarin has starred in an episode that establishes the points of continuity with the third season of the series. The notes of the main theme of The Mandalorian in the fourth episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett predicted the crossover between the two series, something that everyone took for granted. Director Bryce Dallas Howard has been in charge of filming Return of the Mandalorian, a fifth episode that has practically been an extension of the series starring Din Djarin. Now, Lucasfilm has released an official poster with the bounty hunter as the headliner. Beware, spoilers are coming.

At the end of the second season of The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker took little Grogu, a creature of Yoda’s race who lived his early years in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. However, after Order 66 was issued, he was evacuated by an unknown before Darth Vader and the clone army killed all the Jedi there, including the smaller Padawans.

The return of Grogu?

Din Djarin has not let go of his emotional bond with Grogu and is prepared to pay him a visit. But how is he going to travel through space without a spaceship? In the second season of The Mandalorian, Mando’s Razor Crest was destroyed, so he has contacted his trusted mechanic on Tatooine, Peli Motto, to provide him with a replacement to match. The replacement is nothing more and nothing less than an N-1 starfighter from Naboo, the same model that the queen’s royal guard had. Everything seems to indicate that his next destination will be the place where Grogu is training.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will premiere its fifth episode next Wednesday, February 2, so the series is nearing its conclusion (there are seven episodes). The third season of The Mandalorian is currently in full production and we already know that one of the episodes will be directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, a director who has participated in both the first and second seasons.