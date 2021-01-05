Star Wars: The High Republic | What are the products

The new adventures of the galactic saga will leave the Skywalker saga to focus on the past of the galaxy far, far away.

Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, was in charge of opening the streaming event in which the new Star Wars timeline, known as The High Republic, was presented. The head of George Lucas’s legacy was surrounded by several of the authors who have worked on shaping these new stories, which will be developed especially in the field of books and comics (no video games announced at the moment). However, the company is also preparing a television series, announced during Disney Investor Day at the end of 2020. It is The Acolyte for Disney +, of which too many details are not yet known, apart from the fact that its showrunner will be Lesley Headland (Russian Doll).

Star Wars: The High Republic is an era that unfolds several centuries of the Skywalker saga, a period of light for the Jedi and also for the current political structure, not yet threatened by the plans of the future Chancellor and Emperor Palpatine. Throughout the presentation, authors such as Charles Soule, Claudia Gray, Cavan Scott or Daniel Jose Older have reviewed how the creative process has been, which brought them together twice at the Skywalker Ranch.

All announced products and their date

It should be noted that none of these products has confirmed its launch date in Spain, so we inform you about its release in the United States.

January 5

Light of the Jedi (novel by Charles Soule)

A Test of Courage (Justine Ireland’s children’s novel)

The Great Jedi Rescue (Cavan Scott, Picture Book)

January 6th

Star Wars: The High Republic (Cavan Scott, comic)

February 2nd

Into the Dark (Claudia Gray, junior novel)

February 24th

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Daniel Jose Older, comic)

June 29

Race to Crashpoint Tower (Daniel Jose Older, children’s novel)

The Rising Storm (Cavan Scott, novel)

July 27th

Out of the Shadows (Justine Ireland (junior novel)

No date confirmed

The Edge of Balance (Shima Shinya and Justina Ireland, manga)

The Monster of Temple Peak (Cavan Scott, graphic novel)

Starlight (Charles Soule, Cavan Scott, Justina Ireland, monthly)

The Acolyte (Lesley Headland, series for Disney +)