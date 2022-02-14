Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett: Will There Be A Second Season?

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett: The Disney + series closed its season in the seventh episode, so it remains up in the air if it will continue in any way. Left for dead beneath the sands of Tatootine, but the legend of him has not faded. The mythical bounty hunter did not die in the stomach of the Sarlacc and has returned to the Star Wars universe after passing through The Mandalorian. The Book of Boba Fett, the most recent series in the galactic saga, has completed the broadcast of its first season. One wonders if there will be a second, what do we really know? Beware, spoilers are coming.

The story of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is self-contained. After outlining the character’s past, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez portray the local war taking place on Tatooine. Fett has seized Jabba’s throne and has gathered his allies to fight the Pyke threat. With the battle won, everything seems to indicate that Boba Fett’s position is quite consolidated. If they ended at this point it would be a plausible ending, although there are still other opportunities to continue the story. Anyway, today it is unknown if they will produce a second season.

“T.1” in the merchandising, a clue?

From Disney they have sold Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi as a limited series. They have never said the same about The Book of Boba Fett. In fact, the official mechandising that they gave away to members of the team refers to a “Season 1”, as can be seen in the tweet above, shared by Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) a few months ago.

If it does not finally continue with a second season, it does not mean that we will not see Boba Fett, Fennec Shand and the rest of the characters again. Lucasfilm knows where it’s headed and it’s pretty clear there are options for them to appear in other series. From the company founded by George Lucas they have not hidden that The Book of Boba Fett is season 2.5 of The Mandalorian. Perhaps the plot of the new daimyo of Tatootine will continue to develop in the fiction of Din Djarin. A great event was also mentioned in which all these stories will converge, in the style of The Avengers or The Defenders.