Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett | Who Is The Stranger Who Comes From The Desert?

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett: Episode 6 of the series starring the bounty hunter has taken a major turn in its last two chapters. Dave Filoni directs one of the key episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, the new live-action series starring the legendary bounty hunter. In the absence of an episode for the season to conclude – or the series, because it is not yet known if it is limited – the sixth chapter, A stranger arrives from the desert, offers an interesting twist with the arrival of a certain character. If you have not seen the episode, we recommend you not to continue reading, because obviously important plot spoils are coming.

From the desert comes a stranger, who is he?

The sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett is divided into two very specific parts: the first follows the plot of Din Djarin on an unknown planet, where he goes to visit his little friend. The second, more focused on the Boba Fett plot, has to do with the syndicate war that is about to break out on Tatooine. The pike, a race that is usually dedicated to smuggling spice, have hired none other than Cad Bane to assassinate the new daimyo and his allies.

Bane is a deadly bounty hunter introduced by Dave Filoni in The Clone Wars animated series, who learned the basics of the trade from Jango Fett himself, Boba’s father. A native of the planet Duro and always wearing his usual cowboy hat on his head (like Filoni himself), he is well known for selling himself to the highest bidder. During the time of the Clone Wars he was in the service of patrons such as Darh Tyranus (Count Dooku), Darth Sidious or the fearsome Jabba the Hutt.

He not only stole a holocron from the Jedi Temple, but also raided the senatorial offices of the Galactic Republic to kidnap several of the senators, take them hostage, and demand the release of Ziro, one of the Hutts being held captive in a Coruscant prison.

Cad Bane has also made a star appearance in Star Wars: The Bad Shipment, the new animated series, which will premiere its second season in the spring. Prime Minister Lama Su of Kamino hired him to retrieve Omega, one of the clones accompanying Clone Force 99. Now, in the midst of internecine warfare within Tatooine, Bane promises to put up a great fight for our heroes.