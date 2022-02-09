Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett, Review Of The Season. Tatooine’s New Boss Is Here

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett: The Disney+ series delves into the story of a legendary character and puts a twist on his story. Article with spoilers. In the final episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Cad Bane tells Boba that he is actually still a killer, that his father’s genes run through his veins. His past as a bounty hunter haunts him, but his harrowing experience with the Sarlacc and his time with the Tusken tribe have changed the way he views life. The series works when it comes to articulating and channeling that identity, as Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodríguez take the time to brush up on the events that lead to the present.

Temuera Morrison, the actor who played Jango Fett in the prequels, puts himself in the shoes of the most legendary bounty hunter in the galactic saga. The series, of which we do not yet know if there will be a second season, delves into the character and solves some of the questions that have been wriggling in the minds of fans since Return of the Jedi.

The flashback resource through the bacta tank is used until the fourth episode, at which point we already have a clearer vision of Boba Fett’s transformation. The structure fits perfectly with the narrative evolution of the protagonist.

Belong to a family

The memories on Kamino are mixed with more recent events: the escape from the stomach of the Sarlacc, his rescue from the Tusken, and the way in which he earns their respect, to the point that he ends up becoming a member of the Sarlacc. the tribe. That feeling of family belonging forms the main thematic axis of The Book of Boba Fett, which also explores loss and all that it entails. He does this by humanizing the Sand People, who in the movies were little more than ruthless, savage creatures.

Boba Fett is no longer a lone wolf. He doesn’t work for useless people, his life as a bounty hunter is in the past. After killing Bib Fortuna and seizing Jabba the Hutt’s former throne, the newly appointed Daimyo of Tatooine prefers to rule with honor and respect. He proposes an alliance to the crime syndicates and seeks allies to form his own family on the planet of the sands. After all, together they are stronger.