Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Pays Tribute To Episode I With A Spectacular Sequence

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett: The series starring the bounty hunter has had a special guest in its fifth episode. Nods to other Star Wars products have followed one another in the different series, both animated and live action. In the case of The Book of Boba Fett, the seven-episode fiction that is currently being broadcast on Disney +, they have not been lacking throughout the five chapters that have already been released. From this point we are going to reveal spoils of the fifth, which have to do with a kind of homage to The Phantom Menace. If you don’t want to know anything, it’s best to stop reading.

Anakin Skywalker had a very strong connection with the Force, so he was capable of being a pilot of podracers (pods in Spanish), especially considering that humans do not usually compete because they do not have the necessary reflexes to do so. In Episode I, we witness how the little boy triumphs in the competition against Sebulba against all odds. And what happens in The Book of Boba Fett? That some sequences take place in that precise place.

This is pod racing!

Din Djarin, Command of The Mandalorian, lost his spaceship when it was destroyed by agents of the defunct Galactic Empire. He travels to Tatooine to meet Peli Motto, who is going to provide him with a new ship. It is the Naboo N-1 Starfighter, a mythical vehicle that appeared for the first time in Episode I. At the moment in which Mando tests his fighter, scenes very similar to those that Anakin lived in his day, in the same scenario. The Boonta Eve route returns, to the ramp where Skywalker was thrown off and then took the opportunity to take the lead.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is the first series of the saga that we will see in 2022, but the second season of The Bad Shipment, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and The Mandalorian 3 will follow.