Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Dedicates A Poster To The Most Dangerous Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett: Episode 6 of the series hides many surprises, including the return of one of the characters from The Clone Wars. Dave Filoni likes to wear a cowboy hat, a taste that he has transferred to one of his own creations. Cad Bane debuted in The Clone Wars animated series and was able to kill for his hat. His lethality is known throughout the galaxy, and so many years later, everything seems to indicate that he has changed very little. The sixth episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett has rescued him, this time in live action. Days later, Lucasfilm has released the official poster, which you can see just below these lines.

Cad Bane learned the secrets of the bounty hunting trade with Jango Fett as his teacher. He was born on the planet Duro and has fulfilled assignments for the most influential people in the galaxy. Darth Sidious, Count Dooku or Jabba the Hutt have been some of his employers. His ability is such that he managed to infiltrate the Jedi Temple and steal a holocron from the Order. He also kidnapped several senators and threatened to kill them if the Republic did not release Ziro the Hutt.

Cad Bane versus Boba Fett?

Everything is ready for the war that is about to be fought on Tatooine. Boba Fett has become daimyo of the planet, but the various factions and syndicates have begun to shift his loyalties in one direction or another. Everything indicates that it will be in the seventh and last episode of the season (or of the series, it is not known if it is a limited product) when the battle breaks out. What is clear is that Cad Bane has been hired by the Pikes, one of the most dangerous groups in the galaxy, since they are in charge of moving the spice, an illegal and coveted product.

Star Wars: The Boba Fett Book is available on Disney+. The next series to see the light on the platform will be the second season of The Bad Remittance, which will be followed by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and The Mandalorian.