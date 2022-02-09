Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Brings Together All Its Protagonists In This Incredible Poster

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett: The series, which has just ended on Disney +, has had the participation of new and classic characters. The season of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett has already concluded. The series led by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodríguez has unraveled the history of the bounty hunter over seven episodes. He has not been the only character who has given something to talk about on the screen, since Lucasfilm has given us some memorable appearances. The company created by George Lucas has distributed this impressive poster, which shows the great protagonists of fiction.

In The Book of Boba Fett we learn what happened to this legendary character after the Sarlacc gobbled him up in Return of the Jedi. As in the old canon, Jango Fett’s son survived the digestion of thousands of years, although luckily for his person his stay in the stomach of the beast was much shorter. He then forged a relationship with the Tusken and later took Jaba the Hutt’s throne and his position as daimyo of Tatooine.

The returning characters

Perhaps the biggest surprise has been that Din Djarin’s story, Mando, has continued to unfold in this series. The Mandalorian has traveled to an unknown planet to meet Grogu again, although in the end he decided not to be seen. The reappearance of Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano marked the future of episode 6, as well as the return of Cad Bane.

After The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars fans won’t have to wait too long to enjoy more content set in the galactic saga. The animated series The Bad Shipment will return with a second season this spring (no date set yet), while it seems that Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will make its triumphant debut in May (at least that escaped a manager ). Later we will see Star Wars: Andor and the third season of The Mandalorian.