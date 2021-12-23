Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Anticipates Return Of Legend In New Clip

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett: Lucasfilm brings together the cast and directors of the new Disney + series to reflect on the well-known character from the saga. The galaxy will vibrate again in a few days, when Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett opens on Disney +. As the long-awaited premiere date arrives, Lucasfilm has shared a behind-the-scenes video in which some of the cast members have intervened to talk about the character. You can enjoy The Return of the Legend just above these lines.

Dave Filoni, executive producer and one of those responsible for this spin-off of The Mandalorian, has recalled that in the classic saga, nobody knew the face of Boba Fett, because she always appeared hidden under her Mandalorian helmet. Jon Favreau, the co-creator of the fiction, has acknowledged that the character of Din Djarin in the main series is clearly influenced by the look of the bounty hunter. “So we felt that introducing Boba Fett was the right fit,” he says.

The wait is almost over. #TheBookOfBobaFett, an all-new Original series, begins streaming in one week only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/faIJeJTxLm — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) December 22, 2021

Action, drama and fun

As for the actor who embodies it, Temuera Morrison (who was also Jango Fett in the prequels), he has anticipated that viewers will discover what happened to the protagonist, what happened just after Return of the Jedi, where Fett was given by dead, as it fell into the stomach of the Sarlacc beast. “There is a little bit of fun too, action and drama. It’s going to be exciting for the fans to watch, ”adds Morrison.

Boba Fett’s journey continues in his new position as heir to Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire, although he did not take the throne by good graces. When the evil slug was killed by Leia Organa, suffocated by the slave leash, her lieutenant Bib Fortuna rushed over to lay her butt on the chair. On that same throne he was later assassinated by Boba Fett himself.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will premiere its first episode on December 29. The first season is composed of 7 episodes, which will be available on the platform week by week.