Star Wars: The Best Trio

The upcoming slate of Star Wars TV shows looks set to explore some adored characters as well as some wonderful dynamics (such as that between members of Clone Force 99, Dooku, and Qui-Gon Jinn, and Ahsoka and the Specters). Still, while pairing characters off into duos is the most prominent way of exploring relationships and are often more iconic, Star Wars also has some fantastic trios.

With great banter, emotional weight, and fantastic adventures, many Star Wars trios are at the forefront of their trilogies and TV shows, improving them and providing audiences with more unique character dynamics for them to adore.

Rey, Finn, & Poe Dameron (With BB-8)

Rey, Finn, and Poe split off to make some fan-favorite duos, but as a trio, they are still solid, (and perhaps the best thing about them is the potential they have going forward).

Although they do not spend much time together in the sequel trilogy, whenever they do appear on screen, these three have an amazing dynamic to watch. There is plenty of love and in future content, these three have the potential to reach the levels of some top-tier trios.

Chelli Lona Aphra, 0-0-0, & BT-1

The extended canon has some awesome character relationships, furthering those established in the on-screen canon and creating brilliant original dynamics (like those in the High Republic). While there are some great trios, many would agree that Aphra and her droids are arguably the best.

BT-1 and 0-0-0 are not the typical save-the-day or loyal companion droids that fans are used to; they are pretty evil and murderous. However, they can also be quite hilarious and so fun to spend time with, especially when they are out in the Galaxy exploring with Aphra. Droid/human relationships are some of the best in Star Wars, and through the Darth Vader and Doctor Aphra comics, this is legitimately one of the most unique. Fans hope these great comic characters will make their way to the screen eventually.

Cal Kestis (With BD-1), Cere Junda, & Greez Dritus

Jedi: Fallen Order is perhaps the best Star Wars video game of the new canon and, unquestionably, has the best story, with its central characters having a huge part to play in that (specifically the crew of the Mantis).

The three form an often hilarious, tense, and sweet family with one another alongside the intensely adorable BD-1. This is the kind of found family-group dynamic Star Wars does so beautifully and fans are anxiously awaiting more news and reveals about Jedi Survivor.

Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, & K-2SO

One of the few complaints about Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the lack of real character depth, given that fans do not get to spend much time with them all. However, these three are highlights, especially when they are put together.

With K-2SO’s hilarity, Jyn’s ferocity, and Cassian’s temperament as a fighter, these three allow audiences to care on a grounded and more emotional level. Fans will fondly remember this dynamic prior to Andor, which is sure to vastly improve the one seen in Rogue One (an already awesome and underappreciated Star Wars movie).

Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, & Captain Rex

The three high-ranking players in the 501st Legion and the three superb main characters of The Clone Wars, this group of friends/allies three bounce off one another brilliantly.

Actual scenes with these three are surprisingly scarce compared to some other trios, but that is just a testament to how great they are that they are so loved. Fighting side-by-side-by-side, these three grow and develop together as individuals, learning from one another, and that improves their relationship and how they lead the 501st.

Rex, Gregor, & Wolffe

The Clone Wars gave so much to the Star Wars fans and canon, but perhaps the best thing it did was delve into the clones, giving fans not only a slew of individuals to love but duos and trios to adore, too (such as Rex, Gregor, and Wolffe).

As grizzled veterans in Rebels, they do not spend too much time on-screen together, but they are fantastic when they do so, especially as this time allows viewers to see their unique personalities shining through all while they stay connected by the brotherhood. Fans hope to be seeing more of them soon through The Bad Batch – especially with Rex confirmed for season 2. They are not the only great clone trio either, with Rex, Fives, and Echo, as well as others, being great throughout The Clone Wars.

Ezra Bridger, Garazeb Orellios, & Chopper (& Other Specter Groupings)

The Ghost crew is arguably the best-found family in Star Wars, and the six of them form a good few great trios, such as Hera, Kanan, and Ezra, and Sabine, Ezra, and Zeb. However, this troublesome trio is terrific.

It is such a love/hate relationship between the three of them, with Zeb and Ezra annoying each other at the best of times, with Chopper sometimes in the mix (as he is content causing chaos and unleashing his anger issues out on the two Specters). They are a trio audiences spend a good bit of downtime with, and knowing how much they secretly care about one another – except maybe Chopper, who only really loves Hera – makes it all the better.

Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala & Ahsoka Tano/Obi-Wan Kenobi

There are two really great, underappreciated trios from the prequel era of Star Wars, which both have Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala involved. Not only have the two managed to forge a great bond with Obi-Wan Kenobi but their repartee also meshed brilliantly with Ahsoka Tano.

With Obi-Wan, not only is there a genuine friendship and respect for Padmé, but there is a deeper emotional narrative level of the trio that Obi-Wan kind of knows what is going on with the romantic pair. They shine in the prequel trilogy together as well as in The Clone Wars, even if people are not fans of the dialogue in the former.

Then with Ahsoka, there is a poking-fun-at-Anakin aspect of the trio – a key aspect of Ahsoka’s character and her sisterly relationship with Anakin – which is such a fun thing to watch in The Clone Wars. Each pair of that trio love and admire one another, and with young Ahsoka involved, fans can actually see the relationships grow on-screen.

Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, & Ahsoka Tano

Many fans of The Clone Wars will deem this trio the best Star Wars has to offer, and it is hard to argue with that as this pair has seven seasons that are full of some great Star Wars moments together.

This relationship becomes notably different from others when Ahsoka leaves the Jedi Order, and there is severe tension with Obi-Wan. Before that, though, these three mesh wonderfully together on-screen, with Obi-Wan like an exhausted big brother to the two energetic Jedi; it is a real sibling group – although Obi-Wan is sometimes more of a father. Anakin and Ahsoka and then Anakin and Obi-Wan are definitely two of the all-time great Star Wars duos, but as far as trios go, they make up one of the best.

Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker, & Han Solo (With Chewbacca)

Other than growing up with The Clone Wars, it is hard not to rate the original trilogy trio of heroes as the best trio/quartet in the saga. They are incredible and spearhead the three movies brilliantly.

The banter between them is legendary, providing some of the funniest Star Wars moments, but they can also provide some powerful emotional moments. In the eyes of many, one of the worst aspects of the sequel trilogy is the fact that these three never reunited. Still, they have provided audiences with such incredible scenes and impacted the lives of so many, and they continue to do so in the extended canon as well, where their dynamic continues to shine.