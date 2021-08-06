Star Wars: The Bad Remittance Will Have Season 2; Disney + Confirms It

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance: After the first 16 chapters of the first season, which is about to end, this sequel to The Clone Wars will continue next year 2022.Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed that Star Wars: The Bad Batch will continue with a Season 2 sometime in 2022. The Disney + animated series, which premieres its last episode on August 6 and 13 (divided into two parts, 15 and 16), will continue shortly from the events narrated in this first season. Disney + will continue to be the platform of choice for the future of production.

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance will return in 2022

Set right after The Clone Wars, that is, a time after the Clone Wars and Order 66, The Bad Shipment has been very well received by fans; regardless of the tastes that its artistic section arouses or if we prefer real action. The reality is that the argument has convinced and made it clear that great stories can be told far from theaters.

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see that the animated Star Wars universe will continue to expand on Disney +,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney + and ESPN +. “As the streaming home dedicated to the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this animated series, a fan favorite,” he concludes.

With Dave Filone directing, accompanied by Brad Rau, Steward Lee, Nathaniel Villanueva and Saul Ruiz, the writing team for the first season was made up of professionals such as Jennifer Corbett, Dave Filoni, Matt Michnovetz, Christian Taylor, Tamara Becher, Amanda Rose Muñoz and Gursimran Sandhu.

For those who are interested in seeing the series, available only on Disney + and with an approximate duration of about 30 minutes per episode, it should be said that it is not necessary to have seen previous series to understand it, although it is advisable to know the facts narrated in The Clone Wars to understand the context in which we find ourselves.