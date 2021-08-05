Star Wars: The Bad Batch is Renewed for Season 2 on Disney+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Disney+ announced this Thursday (5) the renewal of the Star Wars: The Bad Batch series for its second season. In addition, the studio also announced that the series of episodes is expected to debut in 2022.

Michale Paull, president of Disney+, celebrated the news through a statement. “Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and we’re excited to see this universe expand at Disney+. As a platform dedicated to the franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this attraction that has been drawing thousands of fans.”

The animation follows the elite and experimental clones of the Evil Ones (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way through a rapidly changing galaxy in the wake of the Clone Wars. The series features The Mandalorian director Dave Filoni, as well as Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett as executive producers.

Tomorrow (6) will air the last episode of the first season of The Bad Batch on Disney+.