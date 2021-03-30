Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets new trailer on Disney +

The next May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, will be marked by a very exciting launch for fans of the franchise. On that date, the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch will arrive on Disney + with its first episode in a special 70-minute premiere.

With this announcement, Disney’s streaming platform also took the opportunity to launch an unpublished trailer containing more images of the new production that promises to provide great emotions to the public.

All of them are, in some way, related to the events that happened shortly after George Lucas’ second trilogy.

In the plot, the group Bad Batch, which was initially introduced in the series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will have even more prominence. It consists of elite clones and experimental clones that continue their search for a place in the galaxy.

An interesting fact is that each member has a unique exceptional ability that makes them very competent soldiers, taking on increasingly dangerous missions and full of strong enemies.

Check out the full trailer:

Learn more about Star Wars: The Bad Batch, new Disney + animation

After the broadcast of the special premiere, new episodes will be available on the streaming platform every Friday, starting on May 7th. The dubbing cast features Dee Bradley Baker, Ming-Na Wen, Andrew Kishino and Stephen Stanton.

Among the executive producers of the project are names known to the public, such as Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Carrie Beck, Josh Rimes and Brad Rau, who were also behind other series in the Star Wars universe. Jennifer Corbett is responsible for the script for the episodes.

Let’s wait for more news!