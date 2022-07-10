“Star Wars”: The 10 smartest characters in the franchise according to Reddit

Though the Emperor made only a short appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi, his interaction with Darth Vader was enough to remind viewers why his calculated, manipulative nature makes him such a terrifying antagonist. In contrast, Leia’s sharp wit at a young age, even putting Obi-Wan on the back foot, is a reminder that there’s more than one kind of intelligence in the galaxy far, far way.

Tactical ingenuity, engineering brilliance, and deep wisdom are just some of the different kinds of intelligence that characters excel at in the world of Star Wars. Reddit’s fans of the saga took on the difficult task of determining which deserve to be known as the galaxy’s most brilliant minds.

Grand Moff Tarkin

Although perhaps more remembered for the chilling manner in which he ordered the destruction of Alderaan as a test for the first Death Star in A New Hope, there’s no doubting that Tarkin possesses a fierce intellect. Confident in his tactical know-how from a young age, he even butts heads with the Jedi over their strategy during The Clone Wars.

Redditor Skavier1011 makes the case for the iconic imperial officer, saying that whilst “effective point defense” wasn’t his strong point and proved to be his undoing, he should still be considered at the very top of the galaxy’s greatest minds. Although his desire to rule by fear caused his downfall, there’s a reason why his command was so respected.

Princess Leia

Although her sharp mind was causing the Empire problems ever since the first Star Wars movie, Vivien Lyra Blair’s take on the character in Obi-Wan Kenobi is doing a great job of reminding fans what made Leia great. Fans are eager to see more of young Leia but there’s no doubt the character’s previous appearances have done enough to make her intelligence clear, as DarthSpiderDad helps explain.

They point to her instant decision-making and assertiveness that saved everyone multiple times, paraphrasing an example of this from A New Hope with “someone’s gotta get us outta this mess” after figuring out they could escape through the garbage chute. Along with her trademark sarcasm, it makes it clear why she’s considered such a smart character as her quick thinking saved the day.

General Grievous

When it comes to highly intelligent characters that some fans might overlook thanks to their more action-focused moments, Redditor Steff_164 suggests the lightsaber-wielding jewel of the separatist military leadership. Regardless of his fighting ability, they point out how he constantly “managed to keep the Republic Navy at bay” during his tenure.

They go even further and point to the strategic thinking that must have been required for the kidnapping of Chancellor Palpatine in the events leading up to The Revenge of the Sith. Even with the aid of the Chancellor himself, stealing the Republic’s figurehead from under their noses must have taken a well-thought-out and perfectly executed plot.

Jabba The Hutt

Intelligence and morality don’t always go hand in hand but, whilst that might be obvious when it comes to great organizational leaders like Palpatine and Tarkin, sometimes it might be overlooked when it’s someone who thrives on the fringes of the galaxy. Redditor ForTheMandalore is the one that suggests the crimelord Jabba The Hutt as one of Star Wars’ smartest characters.

Elaborating on this, they mention the general perception that “Hutts were just very smart” and that Jabba himself had a “few clever plots.” Despite mostly acting as a minor antagonist in the movies, he does have his moments, including springing the trap on Leia and Han after she had unfrozen him from carbonite in Return of the Jedi.

Yoda

Sometimes wisdom is a more difficult kind of intelligence to identify but when it comes to wisdom, there’s one character that Reddit agreed is synonymous with the trait. creator_lair summed up their thoughts, saying that it has to be “Yoda, no question”, a sentiment that many supported.

Although not everyone agrees about how wise Yoda actually is, it’s clear that he spends a lot of time thinking deeply about what’s best for the galaxy, even when that means exile for him. Of course, his decisions aren’t all winners but it’s very rare that Yoda makes a prediction that doesn’t turn out to be at least somewhat true.

Darth Revan

Although not as much is known about the past of the powerful Sith lord who first appeared in Knights of the Old Republic, a game that will soon receive a deserved remake, Revan’s name is one feared and respected by anyone familiar with it. Several Redditors suggested the character, with one confidently saying they’d “add Revan” to the list of smartest Star Wars characters.

In the game and in Legends canon, Revan used his intelligence to construct an immensely powerful Sith Empire long before Sidious attempted the same. There have been hints that Revan could return to canon, as reported by Culture Slate, and, if that is the case, it will hopefully demonstrate more of the incredible mind that managed to take over the entire galaxy.

Hondo Ohnaka

Although the legendary Weequay pirate from The Clone Wars might not have been a lot of people’s first choice for intelligent characters, Redditor ggalassi86 had a strong justification for why he deserves that status, saying “The man always had a way out for every situation.” From his first appearance, Hondo is portrayed as a man who knows how to ensure he gets the best out of an opportunity.

After Dooku falls into the pirate’s lap, he immediately realizes that negotiating a ransom from the separatists would be unwise and instead offers the Count to the Republic for a hefty fee. Hondo’s genius comes from arranging situations to always work out to his benefit, usually without even needing to fire a weapon.

Darth Sidious

Orchestrating a coup to overthrow the Galactic Republic and wipe out the Jedi requires the kind of careful planning that only a special kind of mind possesses. Redditor 17684Throwaway rates Palpatine as one of the best when it comes to tactical thinking, as no one comes close when it comes to “Big picture strategy”.

Indeed, there’s a level of ingenuity to Palpatine’s plot in the prequel trilogy no one else has matched since, managing to hide in plain sight despite the entire Clone Wars being a puppet conflict brought into being by him. He arranged events so that, even though the Jedi become suspicious of him, his very public position means they are almost powerless to do anything.

Grand Admiral Thrawn

The star of some of the very best episodes of Star Wars: Rebels, Thrawn is a man who’s always compelling to watch. An intellectual with a sadistic streak, Thrawn’s distinctive way of speaking as if each word of command he speaks is meticulously calculated immediately gives the impression of high intelligence.

One Redditor goes further, saying that “Thrawn is obviously the smartest person in terms of deductive skill”, as his skill in hunting down rebels and making connections that no one else is able to immediately sets him apart. Though they also suggest that Thrawn has his weaknesses, the way his mind is constantly putting together the pieces makes him a terrifying villain.

Galen Erso

Despite there being countless incredible tactical thinkers and purveyors of great wisdom in the Star Wars franchise, it’s the engineering brilliance of Galen Erso that sticks out to a lot of Redditors, including ScoutTheTrooper. Their comment that “Galen Erso belongs on the list [of smartest characters], no doubt.” drew a lot of support.

Tracked down by the Empire as they found themselves unable to even proceed with the construction of the Death Star without his expertise in Rogue One, it seems there isn’t anyone with the brilliance to match Galen. Not only that, but in adding a fatal flaw to the design, Galen was able to smartly find a way to rebel against his captors without them even realizing it.