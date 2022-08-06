Star Wars Teases the return of R2 and the Evil Threepio Twins

Warning! Ahead of the spoilers for the movie “Dr. Afra No. 22”

In the latest issue of Doctor Afra, Star Wars hints at the return of the evil twins R2-D2 and C-3PO. Once under the control of a dark supernatural force rivaling the power of the Sith, the mind of rogue archaeologist Dr. Chelli Afra has become an open book for the intelligent force known as the Eternal Spark. So this exciting new release shows that Afra’s less-than-loyal (but extremely deadly) BT-1 and 0-0-0 droids will appear in a new guise.

First appearing in Kieron Gillen’s Darth Vader (2015), BT-1 and 0-0-0 were introduced as a similar droid duo, akin to their more classic counterparts R2-D2 and C-3PO. An intimidating and extremely dangerous Bi Ti — droid is a blastomechanical killer armed with an extensive arsenal of weapons to destroy his targets. Meanwhile, Triple Zero is a protocol droid who owns not only several forms of translation, but also several methods of torture. Although they were activated to initially serve Darth Vader himself, the two droids joined Dr. Afra on her adventures after she faked her own death to escape her own servitude to the Dark Lord of the Sith. However, droids were noticeably absent from Afra’s current comic book series, which takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Related: “Star Wars Reveals Obi-Wan’s First Major Battle with Commander Cody”

However, the new Dr. Afra #22 from Alyssa Wong, Minkyu Jung and Natacha Bustos teases the return of Bee Tee and Triple Zero to the Star Wars galaxy. Currently, Dr. Afra is obsessed with the Eternal Spark, an ancient but innovative intelligent technology created by the Ascendant, a sect of dark side worshippers who rivaled the Sith. Viewing Afra’s mind as a gold mine, Eternal Spark sets out to restore all the dangerous technologies Afra has ever encountered in order to incorporate them into herself (which will make them unstoppable). However, it seems that the secrets of Afra’s most dangerous discoveries are connected with Bee Tee and Triple Zero.

Apparently, Afra’s droids were carrying out their own mission. According to Afra, they also keep secrets that can be devastating if the Spark gets to them. Given that this issue doesn’t specifically reveal where the sinister droids are and what they protect, it’s likely that a reunion between Afra and her psychotic droids will happen soon, once Eternal Spark tracks them down.

Despite the fact that it will be against her will, the idea of reuniting Dr. Afra with her droids is an exciting prospect for future releases. The dynamic between the rogue archaeologist and the deadly versions of R2-D2 and C-3PO has always been extremely interesting. Also, they are probably the best chance Afra has to free herself from the dark technologies she has discovered in this new Star Wars comic.