Star Wars: Tales from the Edge of the Galaxy Expanded Edition is released on PlayStation VR2

An expanded edition of Star Wars: Tales from the Edge of the Galaxy has been announced, an expanded edition that will be released on PS VR2 in 2023. The upcoming game for Sony’s New Virtual Headset is a Star Wars Remake: Tales at the Edge of the Galaxy 2020, which brought an immersive experience in the “Star Wars” universe to fans. Star Wars: Tales from the Edge of the Galaxy does not represent an epic clash of Sith and Jedi, but instead gives players the opportunity to become a droid repair technician involved in an adventure.

After an emergency landing on his home planet, the player finds himself in the thick of a classic space story, meeting old favorite “Star Wars” characters such as Yoda, c-3Po and R2-D2. In addition to the main plot, in Star Wars: Tales of the Edge of the Galaxy, the expanded edition has other narratives that the player can explore through the bartender Azumel, who can transport fans to take on the roles of Jedi and bounty hunters.

Announced yesterday on the PlayStation State of Play, the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition contains many new features using advanced PS VR2 technology. players will benefit from the gaze tracking cameras provided by the developer Star Wars: Tales from the Edge of the Galaxy Expanded Edition ILMxLAB, players will benefit from the gaze tracking cameras following their line of sight, and advanced rendering techniques in the pit area will also improve the visual quality of the experience.

There are also reported sound improvements in Star Wars: Tales from the Edge of the Galaxy Expanded Edition, as well as some other features, as well as some other PS VR2 Sense features. Like the DualSense controller shipped with the PS5, the new Sony PS VR2 controllers will have reactive triggers and tactile feedback, reacting to the player’s actions in the Expanded Edition of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy Edge. Although the release window for “Star Wars: Stories from the Edge of the Galaxy” is currently set for 2023, ILMxLAB is not revealing either the exact date or prices for the game until further notice.

It wasn’t the only game announced at yesterday’s State of the Game presentation, and it’s not the only game to be released on PS VR2. Although Sony has not yet determined the release date of VR2 and PS, there are also suggestions that the launch will take place in early 2023, there are already many games on this platform that are worth expecting. Besides Star Wars: Tales at the Edge of the Galaxy is an improved version, for those who love sci-fi content, there is a virtual reality game set in the Horizon universe, known as Horizon: The Call of the Mountain.

